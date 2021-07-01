Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
UN Urges US To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions Before It’s Too Late

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 01, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
The United Nations political affairs chief has called on the United States to either lift or waive the American sanctions against Iran as the Islamic Republic, the U.S., and the remaining signatories to the so-called 2015 nuclear deal continue difficult negotiations about Washington and Tehran returning to the agreement.

Representatives of Iran and the United States have faulted each other for not complying with the 2015 accord, while UN Security Council delegates urge the parties to work to achieving a breakthrough in the ongoing talks in Vienna, the UN said.

The negotiations have protracted beyond the presidential election in Iran on June 18—a development that the parties were initially reportedly trying to avoid and reach a deal before the election. However, despite some progress being made, talks have been dragging out for weeks, delaying the timeline for a potential legitimate return of Iranian oil to the market.

“With talks ongoing in Vienna to fully restore the landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the United Nations political affairs chief called on the United States to lift or waive its sanctions against Tehran, as Security Council delegates rallied the parties to make the difficult political decisions needed to achieve a breakthrough,” the UN said at the end of a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs, “urged the United States Administration to extend the waivers related to oil trade with Iran and to facilitate non-proliferation activities at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Fordow Facility and the Arak reactor, calling these moves “needed steps” to advance implementation of the Plan and resolution 2231 (2015),” the UN says.

At the same Security Council meeting, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi said:  

“Those who broke their promise are the ones who must prove their sincerity and genuine political will. They are the ones who must take hard decisions.”

Iran seeks enough assurances that “all sanctions are removed verifiably; and the U.S. will not, once again, withdraw from the JCPOA,” Ravanchi added.

The stalemate in the talks is good news for the visibility of the oil supply policy of the OPEC+ group, which is widely expected to further ease the production cuts as of August.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

