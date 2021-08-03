Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.47 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.49 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.075 +0.048 +1.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 21 mins SellBuy 2.116 -0.019 -0.91%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.281 +0.011 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.281 +0.011 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 56.86 -1.49 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 23 hours 70.26 -2.69 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 23 hours 71.66 -2.69 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 67.01 -2.94 -4.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.11 -2.84 -4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 69.61 -2.99 -4.12%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.76 -2.19 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -2.66 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 5 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

Explaining The Record Decline In Carbon Emissions

Explaining The Record Decline In Carbon Emissions

Carbon emissions fell globally during…

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil Prices Continue To Fall On Delta Variant

Oil prices started August in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 03, 2021, 3:38 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 879,000 barrels for the week ending July 30, bringing the total 2021 crude draw so far to nearly 55 million barrels, using API data.

Analysts had expected a loss of 2.900 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 4.728 million barrels largely in line with the anticipated draw that week of 3.433 million barrels.

The price of a WTI barrel had fallen earlier on Tuesday on renewed fears of the Delta variant, particularly in China, where all 12 million Wuhan residents will be tested for Covid-19. China is now experiencing the widest-spread outbreak since the virus first emerged, even managing to infiltrate areas that have been virus-free for months.

WTI slipped 1.05% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the data release on those fears.

At 2:34 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $70.51—a $1 loss from this time last week. Brent crude was trading down 0.67% for the day at $72.40—down nearly $2 per barrel week on week.

While U.S. crude oil stocks—and prices—are on a downward spiral, U.S. oil production has remained on a fairly even keel that has risen from 11 million bpd at the start of the year to 11.2 million bpd this week—although that 11.2 million bpd production rate is 200,000 bpd lower than the previous week.  

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 5.751 million barrels for the week ending July 30—compared to the previous week's 6.226-million-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 717,000 barrels for the week, on top of last week's 1.882-million-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories rose this week by 659,000 barrels, compared to last week’s 126,000-barrel decrease.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ConocoPhillips Beats Q2 Profit Estimates As Oil Prices Rise

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com