ConocoPhillips Beats Q2 Profit Estimates As Oil Prices Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.39 -0.17 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.40 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 4.077 +0.050 +1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.128 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.280 +0.009 +0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.280 +0.009 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.89 -1.09 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.86 -1.49 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 70.26 -2.69 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 71.66 -2.69 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.01 -2.94 -4.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.01 -2.94 -4.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.11 -2.84 -4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 69.61 -2.99 -4.12%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.76 -2.19 -3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.81 -2.64 -3.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.15 -2.66 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 13 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 6 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

Can G7 Countries Compete With China’s Belt And Road Initiative?

The G7 has unveiled a…

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil and its partner Hess…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

ConocoPhillips Beats Q2 Profit Estimates As Oil Prices Rise

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 03, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported on Tuesday second-quarter earnings beating analyst estimates on the back of higher commodity prices and higher oil and gas production.

The U.S. company said today it posted adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion, or $1.27 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares with an analyst consensus estimate of $1.10 per share earnings compiled by The Wall Street Journal, and with an adjusted loss of $1.0 billion, or a loss of $0.92 per share, for the second quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips benefited in Q2 2021 from the rally in commodity prices, which allowed it to generate more than double revenues from oil and gas, as well as a 566,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) increase in production volumes. Production excluding Libya was 1.547 million boepd, thanks to no more curtailments in output as in Q2 2020, and to new production from the Lower 48, ConocoPhillips said. 

The company’s production in the shale patch in Q2 2021 averaged 794,000 boepd, including 435,000 boepd from the Permian, 227,000 boepd from the Eagle Ford, and 95,000 boepd from the Bakken.  

The company’s total average realized price was $50.03 per boe, which was a massive 117 percent jump from the $23.09 per boe realized in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher marker prices and improved realizations.

“We have a stronger, more flexible asset base and greater underlying efficiency resulting from the Concho acquisition and the restructuring work we’ve performed throughout our company. Our updated outlook comes at a time that we believe is a defining moment for the sector,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips chairman and chief executive officer.

ConocoPhillips becomes the latest U.S. oil and gas firm to beat analyst expectations for Q2, after Exxon and Chevron reported stronger-than-expected earnings on Friday. Chevron resumed share buybacks after posting a Q2 profit above estimates.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fire At Tesla's Mega Battery Finally Extinguished After Four Days Of Burning

Next Post

Small Crude Inventory Draw Disappoints Markets

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down
Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com