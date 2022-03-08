Skyrocketing Jet Fuel Prices May Cripple Airlines

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 123.9 +4.50 +3.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 128.2 +4.98 +4.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.587 -0.246 -5.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.443 +0.521 +13.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.679 +0.107 +3.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.679 +0.107 +3.00%

Graph up Marine 2 days 125.1 +16.41 +15.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 127.1 +16.09 +14.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 120.2 +9.85 +8.93%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 128.9 +9.97 +8.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 126.3 +9.35 +7.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 15 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Share

Skyrocketing Jet Fuel Prices May Cripple Airlines

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 08, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Air travel is only starting to recover from the blow it received from the Covid-19 pandemic, but a surge in jet fuel prices is threatening that shaky recovery.

U.S., European, and Singapore jet fuel prices have risen in near lockstep with rising crude oil prices, and it’s hurting everything it touches—including airline stocks and air travel demand.

And the new U.S. ban on Russian crude oil is threatening to hoist crude oil prices even further.

Airlines who haven’t fully recovered from the travel demand destruction that took place during the Covid-19 crisis may be less able to withstand this latest shock.

Delta airlines, for example, may be simply unable to make it through another one-off event—this time stemming from high jet fuel prices--without some level of government intervention.

Those airlines will need to pass on the cost of the increased jet fuel to the consumer—a reality that could be a drag on air travel demand.

According to Reuters data, global airline capacity has already fallen 0.1% this week to 82 million seats—which is 23% below pre-pandemic levels. Scheduled airline capacity in North East Asia in the week ending last Monday dipped 4.5% from the previous week—the hardest-hit region.

In the United States, most analysts had forecast that air travel demand would tick up and surpass 2019 pre-pandemic levels yet this spring. But those rising jet fuel prices could now push that arrival date further into the future.

Asia refining margins for jet fuel rose on Monday to $26.17 a barrel over Dubai crude—their strongest level ever recorded, Refinitiv Eikon data shows—as near-term supplies are largely expected to grow tighter.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Shell To Stop Spot Purchases Of Russian Oil And Gas, Closes Service Stations

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

