Shell To Stop Spot Purchases Of Russian Oil And Gas, Closes Service Stations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 125.7 +6.31 +5.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 130.0 +6.74 +5.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.635 -0.198 -4.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.445 +0.524 +13.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.719 +0.147 +4.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.719 +0.147 +4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 125.1 +16.41 +15.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 127.1 +16.09 +14.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 120.2 +9.85 +8.93%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 128.9 +9.97 +8.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 126.3 +9.35 +7.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 15 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 43 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 24 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Nickel Trading Suspended As Prices Double In Short Squeeze

The Very Real Risk of Russian Cyberattacks On The West’s Energy Infrastructure

The Very Real Risk of Russian Cyberattacks On The West’s Energy Infrastructure

As Russia continues its unjustifiable…

Oil Rallies As White House Considers Ban On Russian Oil Imports

Oil Rallies As White House Considers Ban On Russian Oil Imports

Oil prices continue to inch…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell To Stop Spot Purchases Of Russian Oil And Gas, Closes Service Stations

By ZeroHedge - Mar 08, 2022, 10:15 AM CST

After facing a huge backlash last week and over the weekend when it snapped up a cargo of Russian crude at a bargain price at a time when many other players had started to curtail their purchases effectively creating an informal "self-sanction" embargo, Shell said on Tuesday it is withdrawing from dealing in Russian oil and natural gas, saying it would immediately halt all spot purchase of crude from the country and will phase out its other trading and business dealings, the WSJ first reported.

Over the weekend, Shell had already apologized for the purchase and said it would commit profits from its Russian oil purchases to humanitarian funds aimed at alleviating the crisis in Ukraine. Shell had previously said it would exit its joint ventures with Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC.

On Tuesday, Shell also said it would also shut its service stations and aviation fuels and lubricants operations in Russia, and it won’t renew any Russian term contracts. It said it would find alternative supplies of oil as soon as possible, though it cautioned it could take weeks to fully make up the difference, leading to reduced production at some refineries.

While the U.S. and its allies left energy out of an array of economic sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to the invasion (although we now know the US will soon ban Russian oil sanctions) many refiners went further shunning Russian crude. Such self-sanctioning has taken a chunk out of global supplies, pushing prices for international benchmark Brent sharply higher. Traders say it is also causing a backup in Russia’s energy supply chain, prompting refiners to cut back production.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Hits Plastics

Next Post

Skyrocketing Jet Fuel Prices May Cripple Airlines

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com