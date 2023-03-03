Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.56 +1.40 +1.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.77 +1.02 +1.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.83 -0.55 -0.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.992 +0.227 +8.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 +0.047 +1.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 +0.047 +1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 459 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Gain As Chinese Demand Rebounds

Oil prices are set to…

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-Related CO2 Emissions Hit Record High In 2022

Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions hit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sinochem Oil Workers Taken Hostage As Protests In Colombia Rage On

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 03, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Workers from Sinochem Group have been taken hostage by Colombians protesting poor road conditions, local media have reported.

 At least one policeman and a civilian are dead.

The unrest between protests and the police started after a group of Colombian protestors broke into an oilfield owned by Emerald Energy—a subsidiary of Sinochem Group, also known as the China National Chemical Corporation. The oilfield is located in southern Colombia in the province of Caqueta.

Sinochem Group is an integrated operator in the oil and chemical industry. The protestors have also set oil installations on fire.

Social media videos have shown the protestors placing police offers in a truck on Thursday before they were driven away. The protests were triggered by the poor conditions of the roads, despite previous assurances from the government and Emerald Energy that road repairs would be completed.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the protestors of wanting "to destroy this government and plunge Colombia into war."

Colombia is staring down the reality of declining crude oil production, in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but largely due to guerilla groups attacking key oil infrastructure. Colombia's crude oil production has fallen from 0.808 million bpd in 2020, to .76 million last year, according to EIA data. But that's just the most recent dropoff. In 2019, OPEC's MOMR lists Colombia's average production as 0.9 million bpd.

What's more, at the current rate of production, Colombia is seeing a rapid decline in investments in its oil industry, with some analysts suggesting that at the current rate, Colombia currently has enough crude oil reserves for another five or six years, some have estimated. And Colombia's President Petro last year pledged to end all new oil exploration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, President Petro, who was inaugurated last August, raised taxes on Colombia's oil industry, which has yet to recover from the pandemic. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Plans To Mothball Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com