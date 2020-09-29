UAE Bets Big On Space Tech To Diversify From Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.89 -0.40 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 40.56 -0.47 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 -0.084 -3.28%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.15 +0.29 +0.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.477 -0.084 -3.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.61 -0.32 -0.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 11 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 min 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 min 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 min 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 min 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.76 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.75 +0.25 +0.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.34 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 9 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 45 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 33 mins Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 11 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 4 hours Debate Night: Trump needs to be concerned about left leaning Chris Wallace , not Biden
  • 13 hours BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder
  • 2 days JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL

Breaking News:

UAE Bets Big On Space Tech To Diversify From Oil

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

After years of low natural…

Are Small Scale Plants The Future For LNG?

Are Small Scale Plants The Future For LNG?

Small-scale liquefied natural gas projects…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Bets Big On Space Tech To Diversify From Oil

By Michael Kern - Sep 29, 2020, 10:00 PM CDT

OPEC’s third-largest oil producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is shooting for the moon—quite literally—as part of its space strategy to diversify its oil-dependent economy. 

The UAE will launch by 2024 the first-ever mission of an Arab country to the Moon, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, said on Tuesday. 

“We are launching the first-ever Arab mission to the moon by 2024. The lunar rover will send back images & data from new sites of the moon that haven’t been explored by previous lunar missions. The gathered data will be shared with global research centers & institutions,” Sheikh Al Maktoum said. 

“The rover will be 100% manufactured and developed in the UAE by Emirati Engineers. The UAE will be the fourth country in the world to send a mission to explore the moon. We will continue our contribution to the global pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of humanity,” he added.

The UAE, one of OPEC’s key producers and most influential members, has a National Space Policy aiming to support and protect its national interests and vital industries, and contribute to the diversification and growth of the economy. 

Related: Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

In July this year, the UAE sent a historic first mission to Mars, sending the probe Hope, which is expected to arrive on Mars in February next year. 

Despite the fact that the UAE economy is relatively diversified when compared to other Gulf oil producers, it, too, suffered a hard blow from the latest oil price crash and needed to replenish its reserves urgently. In August, the UAE also became the nation hosting the Arab World’s first nuclear power plant, which is already operational and connected to the grid. 

With the start-up of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, the UAE became the first country in the Arab world, and the 33rd nation globally, to develop a nuclear energy plant to generate electricity, helping the oil-rich emirates to move towards electrification of its energy sector and decarbonization of its electricity production, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in August.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is Another Gold Run On The Horizon?

Next Post

Is Another Gold Run On The Horizon?

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com