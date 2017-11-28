Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.84 -0.27 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.13 -0.25 -0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.116 +0.099 +3.28%
Mars US 18 hours 60.21 -0.84 -1.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
Urals 1 day 60.92 +0.16 +0.26%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 1 day 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.86 +0.24 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.116 +0.099 +3.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 1 day 63.68 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.06 -0.35 -0.58%
Basra Light 6 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.90 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Girassol 1 day 63.15 -0.24 -0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.27 +0.64 +1.58%
Western Canadian Select 46 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 46 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 46 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 46 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 46 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Giddings 1 day 48.50 -0.75 -1.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.06 -0.84 -1.59%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.56 -0.84 -1.52%
Kansas Common 1 day 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 1 day 65.56 -0.84 -1.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 33 mins Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 7 hours Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 12 hours Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 19 hours Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 22 hours New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 24 hours CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 1 day Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 4 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 4 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 4 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 4 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 4 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 4 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 4 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 5 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 5 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 5 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 5 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 5 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 5 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 5 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 5 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 6 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 6 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 6 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 6 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 6 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 6 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 7 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 7 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 7 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 7 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 7 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 7 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 7 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 8 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 8 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors

Breaking News:

Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend

Thanksgiving Travelers Smash Records

Thanksgiving Travelers Smash Records

The U.S. is preparing to…

Saudi Corruption Crackdown Could Permanently Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Corruption Crackdown Could Permanently Boost Oil Prices

Comments from Saudi Crown Prince…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2017, 9:46 AM CST Shell Engineer

Royal Dutch Shell is canceling its scrip dividend program effective this quarter, in a sign that it has really left the worst consequences of the oil price crash behind it.

“The cancellation means that the fourth quarter 2017 Interim Dividend and future dividends will be settled entirely in cash, rather than the Company offering a share-based alternative,” Shell said on Thursday about the plan under which investors could choose to be paid in shares instead of in cash.

With the end of the scrip dividend, Shell will be paying all-cash dividends for the first time since 2015.

Earlier this month Shell topped forecasts with its Q3 earnings, but it didn’t announce then that it would be ending the scrip dividend program. Analysts were hoping for such announcement at Shell’s investor day today, and they got it.

Apart from the removal of the scrip dividend, Shell confirmed “the plans for share buybacks of at least $25 billion in the period 2017-2020, subject to progress with debt reduction and recovery in oil prices.”

Shell also raised its outlook for annual organic free cash flow to $25 billion-$30 billion by 2020 at a Brent crude oil price of $60 per barrel—which is $5 billion higher than in the outlook Shell provided in June 2016.

The group also expects to deliver $10 billion of cash flow from operations from new projects by 2018, at a $60 barrel.

Related: Sweden Burns H&M Clothes As Fuel

Shell is also nearing completion of its $30 billion divestment program between 2016 and 2018, with deals worth $23 billion completed, another $2 billion announced, and $5 billion in advanced progress.

Capital discipline will remain tight, with annual capital investment still between $25 billion and $30 billion, and at current oil prices capital investment will be managed towards the bottom end of that range, or lower if needed, Shell said.

Shell is also raising the capital allocated new energies to $1 billion-$2 billion per year until 2020, from $1 billion now.

Following the plan update, Shell’s shares in London were up by more than 3 percent at noon, and up 3.20 percent in pre-market trade in New York at 7:04 a.m. EST.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com