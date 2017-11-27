Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.96 -0.99 -1.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 -0.08 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Mars US 2 days 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
Urals 4 days 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Marine 4 days 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 6 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Girassol 4 days 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.52 -0.59 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 45 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 45 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 45 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 45 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.40 +2.12 +3.30%
New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into 'Coal'

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil prices are cratering after…

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

While most analysts expect an…

Shale Hedges Threaten The Oil Rally

The recent increase in oil…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 27, 2017, 12:00 PM CST

Strong global economic growth and Saudi Arabia bringing a risk premium to oil prices could send Brent oil prices surging to $80 next year, more than 25 percent compared to current prices, according to economist Jim O’Neill, a former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

At 11:59am EST on Monday, Brent Crude was down 0.79 percent at $63.01.

“While oil prices could be about $60 per barrel in November 2018, my guess is that they will have risen to about $80 per barrel in the meantime,” O’Neill wrote in Barron’s on Saturday.

Although the economist himself admits that predicting oil prices is a tough job at which he failed when he said in January 2015 that prices would not continue to fall, he now differs from most of the analysts who expect oil prices to be around $60 next year. O’Neill doesn’t believe that oil prices will stagnate for a year.

On the demand side, world economic growth has picked up this year “and is now probably growing at a rate of 4 percent or higher. With the exception of India and the United Kingdom, eight of the 10 largest economies are expanding at the same time,” O’Neill said.

Although many oil consuming countries try to lessen their dependence on oil, the transition won’t take place overnight, so the oil market is adjusting to stronger demand, the economist notes. Related: Reducing Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint

Looking at the supply side, events in Saudi Arabia are suddenly adding a premium to oil prices.

“The Saudi government has been implementing radical changes, both domestically and in its foreign policy, and its reasons for doing so are not entirely clear,” O’Neill writes.

In addition, the economist argues that the Brent spot price has now moved above the five-year forward price, which suggests that a trend change may be underway.

“For my part, I’m unsure, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened,” O’Neill says, referring to the trend change.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

