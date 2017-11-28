Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.91 -0.20 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.16 -0.22 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.127 +0.110 +3.65%
Mars US 21 hours 60.21 -0.84 -1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
Urals 2 days 60.92 +0.16 +0.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.86 +0.24 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.127 +0.110 +3.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 2 days 63.68 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 -0.35 -0.58%
Basra Light 7 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.90 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Girassol 2 days 63.15 -0.24 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.85 +0.22 +0.54%
Western Canadian Select 46 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 46 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 46 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 46 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 46 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Giddings 2 days 48.50 -0.75 -1.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -0.84 -1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.56 -0.84 -1.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.56 -0.84 -1.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 2 hours Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 3 hours Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 4 hours Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 11 hours Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 16 hours Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 20 hours Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 22 hours Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 1 day New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 1 day CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 1 day Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 4 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 4 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 4 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 4 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 4 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 4 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 4 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 5 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 5 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 5 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 5 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 5 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 5 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 5 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 5 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 6 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 6 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 6 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 6 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 6 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 6 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 6 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 7 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 7 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 7 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 7 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 7 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 7 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 7 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico

Breaking News:

Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses

Oil Pumps And NatGas Dumps In Volatile Thanksgiving Markets

Oil Pumps And NatGas Dumps In Volatile Thanksgiving Markets

The energy complex was a…

Goldman: OPEC Deal Far From Certain

Goldman: OPEC Deal Far From Certain

Goldman Sachs has warned that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 28, 2017, 10:30 AM CST drilling rig

The proposed sale of billions of dollars worth of oil and gas stocks held by Norway’s huge wealth fund will take years to be completed, if approved, chief executive Yngve Slyngstad said on Tuesday.

On November 16, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund—Norway’s US$1-trillion Government Pension Fund Global—recommended the removal of oil and gas stocks to the tune of US$35 billion worth of shares from the fund’s equity benchmark index to make Norway’s wealth and economy less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices.

The fund’s proposal to Norway’s Finance Ministry sent shockwaves to oil stocks and raised questions as to how many other big investors might follow suit. The proposal of Government Pension Fund Global also raised questions about how Norway would keep oil companies investing in its fossil-fuel industry if it indeed dropped billions of dollars’ worth of oil stocks, including stakes worth a combined US$14 billion in Shell, Exxon, Chevron, BP, and Total.

Norway’s Finance Ministry said that the issues raised by Norges Bank in its recommendation to remove oil and gas stocks from its equity benchmark index are “complex and multifaceted.”

“The Government aims to conclude on this matter in the fall of 2018,” the finance ministry said.

Related: A Low-Cost Alternative To Lithium-Ion Batteries

While the proposal will take almost a year to review, and the possible sale of oil stocks years to complete, the fund issued today a discussion note explaining at length its rationale to propose dropping oil and gas stocks from its equity benchmark index.

“The implication is that the inclusion of the sector in a diversified equity portfolio leads to long-lasting oil price exposure, and to the long-term risk of a permanent adverse change in the price of oil,” the fund said.

In presentation slides also published today, the fund says that “We can reduce the oil price sensitivity by not investing in Oil & Gas stocks without changing expected return.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend

Next Post

Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com