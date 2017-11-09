Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.04 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.93 +0.44 +0.69%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Mars US 59.09 +0.44 +0.75%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.23 +0.29 +0.48%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Marine 61.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 63.78 -0.20 -0.31%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.33 +0.50 +0.82%
Basra Light 59.43 +0.49 +0.83%
Saharan Blend 64.23 +0.41 +0.64%
Girassol 64.29 +0.41 +0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 42.13 -0.19 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
Giddings 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 51.12 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.62 +0.36 +0.68%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
All Charts
  • 50 mins Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 hours Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 4 hours Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 hours PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 6 hours UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 8 hours Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 9 hours Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 21 hours U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 1 day Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 1 day Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 1 day Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 1 day China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 1 day Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 1 day Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 2 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 2 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 2 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 2 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 2 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 3 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 3 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 3 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 3 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 3 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 3 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 6 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 6 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 6 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 6 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 6 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 6 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 7 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 7 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 7 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Breaking News:

Can We Expect An Oil Price Correction Soon?

While oil sentiment is bullish…

In the most recent EIA…

Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2017, 3:00 PM CST Cash

Thanks to huge cost cuts across the board and recent oil price improvement, Big Oil exited the survival mode in which it had languished for three years, and the pressure is on again to boost shareholder returns by removing the scrip dividends and resuming share buybacks.

Trying to maintain dividends while they were heavily bleeding cash at the beginning of the downturn, all of Europe’s Big Oil resorted to scrip dividends and suspended share buybacks. The only oil major that actually cut its dividend was Italy’s Eni, which reduced its dividend to US$0.93 (0.80 euro) for 2015 from US$1.304 (1.12 euro) for 2014.  

But as the higher oil prices and the cost cuts resulted in strong cash flows for Big Oil, the companies are now trying to reward their shareholders.  

BP surprised the market at the end of October by resuming a share buyback program as it doubled its third-quarter profit, in a sign that the UK oil supermajor is now more optimistic regarding its business and cost structure. BP restarted its share buyback program to offset the dilution coming from its scrip dividends—the plan under which investors can choose to be paid in shares instead of in cash.

Shell topped forecasts with its Q3 earnings, but has yet to announce that it will be ending its scrip dividend program. Shell paid total dividends to shareholders in Q3 of US$4.0 billion, of which US$900 million was settled by issuing 33.8 million A shares under the Scrip Dividend Programme.

Related: OPEC Eyes $70 Oil

“I’d like to see them [Shell] announce the turning off of scrip, start talking about the $25 billion buyback - it has been a while since they spoke about that,” Jags Walia, asset manager at Dutch pension fund APG, which holds shares in both Shell and BP, told Reuters on Thursday. 

“The pressure is on Shell to draw a line in the sand and commit to end scrip dividend,” Brendan Warn, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, tells Reuters, adding that if Shell announces the end of the scrip, it would send a signal that Big Oil has really learned to live in the lower-for-longer oil price world.

Norway’s Statoil continues its scrip program through Q3 2017, while France’s Total said in August that after closing the deal to buy Maersk Oil that it would consider removing the discount offered on the scrip dividend.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



