Sharara Oil Field Resumes Pumping After Weekend Shutdown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.67 +1.42 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.63 +1.26 +1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 60.10 +0.21 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 4 days 60.57 -0.12 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.13 -1.00 -1.64%
Murban 4 days 63.48 -1.05 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.41 +0.12 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 59.68 +0.47 +0.79%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.89 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 64.31 +0.20 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.84 +1.02 +2.63%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.20 +0.26 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.70 +0.26 +0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 42 mins S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 33 mins Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 18 hours Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 6 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 3 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 3 days EPA proposes changes to coal ash regulations
  • 4 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 5 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 9 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 2 days White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 1 day India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 17 hours U.S. Steel Stocks Jump On Tariff Expectations
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Kurdish-Iraqi Deal Could Restore Oil Production

Kurdish-Iraqi Deal Could Restore Oil Production

A deal between Iraqi Prime…

Oil Market Fears: War, Default And Nuclear Weapons

Oil Market Fears: War, Default And Nuclear Weapons

Geopolitical threats to the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sharara Oil Field Resumes Pumping After Weekend Shutdown

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Sharara oil field

Crude oil production at Sharara, Libya’s biggest oil field, was briefly suspended after the pipeline that feeds the crude from the field to the Zawiya terminal was blocked. That’s what local sources told Bloomberg, without adding any detail regarding the cause of the pipeline’s closure.

The field resumed operation today, the sources said.

Sharara pumps about 300,000 bpd, which is close to a third of Libya’s total 1.1-million-bpd production. The field has experienced several outages over the past year as various groups target it—or rather the pipeline to Zawiya—as a means to their own ends.

Last August, for example, production at Sharara was suspended several times. First, a militant group attacked a control room at Zawiya terminal. Then, a group of protesters blockaded the pipeline from Sharara to Zawiya, again leading to the suspension of production at the field. Earlier suspensions have had to do with oilfield workers protesting their work conditions and compensation.

Last month, protests also shut down most production from another field, El Feel. As of the start of this month, Bloomberg reports, El Feel produced just 25,000 bpd, down from 75,000 bpd before oilfield guards began their protest.

The sources that reported the El Feel shutdown last week warned that the supply disruption could spread wider, including to Sharara. The National Oil Corporation of Libya has been locked in a pay dispute with El Feel’s guards amid problems with local communities that are demanding more fuel supplies from the company. No end of the problems is in sight as NOC argues that the oilfield guards report to the Defense Ministry, so it should be the agency taking care of their pay.

Libya boasts the biggest crude oil reserves in Africa, but the civil war that ravaged the country after the removal of Muammar Gaddafi crippled its oil industry. Before the war, Libya produced 1.6 million barrels of crude daily. Currently, with the two field closures, it pumps less than 1 million bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Next Post

Russian Energy Minister: Gas Flow To EU Remains Reliable

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com