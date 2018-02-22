Libya’s El Feel Oilfield Evacuated After Shutdown Threats

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.83 +0.15 +0.24%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.22 +0.07 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 17 hours 60.08 -0.16 -0.27%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.50 -0.31 -0.49%
Urals 1 day 62.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Mexican Basket 1 day 55.40 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.93 -0.80 -1.30%
Murban 1 day 64.43 -0.80 -1.23%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.63 +0.18 +0.30%
Basra Light 1 day 60.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.45 +0.24 +0.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.08 +0.19 +0.29%
Girassol 1 day 65.53 +0.19 +0.29%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.50 -0.31 -0.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.22 +0.09 +0.26%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 29.43 -0.26 -0.88%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.08 -0.11 -0.17%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.68 -0.11 -0.18%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.18 -0.01 -0.02%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.43 -0.11 -0.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.43 -0.11 -0.23%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.93 -0.11 -0.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.63 -0.11 -0.18%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.08 -0.11 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.88 -0.18 -0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 1 day 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.74 -0.11 -0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.69 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.69 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.24 -0.11 -0.19%
Kansas Common 1 day 52.00 -0.25 -0.48%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.19 -0.22 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 20 hours Theresa May Wants To Extend The Brexit Transition
  • 40 mins US admin to kill Energy Star program
  • 29 mins Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 1 hour As Trump Trashes NAFTA, Mexico Turns To Brazilian Corn
  • 15 hours Apple in Talks to Buy Cobalt Directly From Miners
  • 5 mins German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 15 hours Ideas on demand
  • 20 hours NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 6 mins Ghana Discovers Lithium
  • 1 day Tesla's cloud hacked, used to mine cryptocurrency
  • 1 day We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 14 hours Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 32 mins Israel Strikes "Historic" Gas Deal With Egypt
  • 8 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 18 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)

Breaking News:

Libya’s El Feel Oilfield Evacuated After Shutdown Threats

Venezuela Rakes In $735 Million From El Petro Proceeds

Venezuela Rakes In $735 Million From El Petro Proceeds

Venezuela claims to have generated…

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy

The world’s largest gemstones are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s El Feel Oilfield Evacuated After Shutdown Threats

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2018, 9:00 AM CST Libya Oil

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has evacuated its workers from the El Feel, or Elephant, oil field amid threats from the field’s guards who are locked in a pay dispute with the company. The guards are from the Petroleum Facilities Guards group that held all of Libya’s oil export terminals under a blockade for more than a year until September 2016.

There has also been talk about a wider disruption to oil production, according to sources who spoke to S&P Platts, which might affect Libya’s largest oilfield—Sharara—which has the capacity to produce 300,000 bpd of crude. The El Feel oilfield yields around 90,000 bpd.

The evacuation comes on the heels of emergency talks between NOC and representatives of the Tubu tribe who demanded more frequent fuel supplies to their region, threatening El Feel with a shutdown as well.

If the fields are shut down this would deal a painful blow to Libya’s oil production, which last year managed to pass the 1-million-bpd threshold but is still far from the pre-war 1.6 million bpd.

Shutting down oil fields has become a popular way of making a point among various groups holding grudges against the government or the oil companies operating in the country. Sharara alone was the target of shutdowns at least three times last year.

Sharara and El Feel both send oil to the Zawiya refinery, which has a capacity of 120,000 bpd, which also includes an export terminal in the Oil Crescent.

Related: Saudis Ready To Swing Oil Market Into Deficit

Libya boasts the biggest crude oil reserves in Africa, but the civil war that ravaged the country after the removal of Muammar Gaddafi crippled its oil industry. Before the war, Libya produced 1.6 million barrels of crude daily. By the end of last year, the Tripoli-based NOC aimed to hit a target of 1.2 million bpd – short of the pre-war rate but double the March 2017 daily average. It failed in this, with production currently around 1 million bpd.

Rival factions in Libya’s east have attempted to sell oil on their own through the Benghazi-based NOC, which is not recognized by United Nations Security Council, which views the Tripoli-based NOC as the only legitimate exporter of Libyan oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com