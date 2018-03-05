Russian Energy Minister: Gas Flow To EU Remains Reliable

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.67 +1.42 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.63 +1.26 +1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 60.10 +0.21 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 4 days 60.57 -0.12 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.13 -1.00 -1.64%
Murban 4 days 63.48 -1.05 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.41 +0.12 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 59.68 +0.47 +0.79%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.89 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 64.31 +0.20 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.84 +1.02 +2.63%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.20 +0.26 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.70 +0.26 +0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 42 mins S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 33 mins Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 18 hours Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 6 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 3 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 3 days EPA proposes changes to coal ash regulations
  • 4 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 5 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 9 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 2 days White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 1 day India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 17 hours U.S. Steel Stocks Jump On Tariff Expectations
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Shale Boom Could Create A Refining Bottleneck

Shale Boom Could Create A Refining Bottleneck

The explosive growth in U.S.…

This Major Bank Just Pledged To Invest $122 Billion In Renewables

This Major Bank Just Pledged To Invest $122 Billion In Renewables

The latest bank to jump…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Energy Minister: Gas Flow To EU Remains Reliable

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2018, 10:30 AM CST Natural gas stove

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that Russian natural gas deliveries to the European Union remain reliable despite the fresh dispute between Russia’s Gazprom and the gas company of Ukraine through which gas deliveries to the EU flow, the European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šef?ovi? said on Sunday.

Last week, just hours after an arbitration court had ruled in favor of Naftogaz in a long-running payment dispute between the Ukrainian state company and Gazprom, a fresh gas dispute flared up after Naftogaz said that Gazprom had not stood by its commitment to resume gas supplies, forcing Ukraine to reduce gas usage amid Arctic temperatures. The new rift comes after years of bitter disputes between the gas companies of Russia and Ukraine, exacerbated by the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.

Last Wednesday, the Stockholm arbitration court ruled in favor of Naftogaz in the payment dispute with Gazprom, ordering the Russian company to pay Naftogaz US$2.56 billion for failing to supply Ukraine with the agreed amount of natural gas over a period of several years and also for failing to pay the full transit fees for the gas it did pump in that direction.

Gazprom’s CEO Alexander Medvedev said the company had received payment from Naftogaz for gas to be pumped its way this month, but had returned it, because the two companies have yet to sign a supplement to their original contract reflecting the court’s ruling. Gazprom expressed its disagreement with the Stockholm arbitration ruling and said that “Gazprom will defend its rights through all means available under applicable legislation.”

Related: Can Russia & China Rescue Venezuela?

After talking to Ukrainian and Russian officials and representatives of Naftogaz and Gazprom, the EU’s Šef?ovi? said on Sunday that “For his part, the Russian Minister of Energy Mr Novak, gave reassurances that the transit of gas to the EU Member States is not endangered and remains reliable. Regarding the Stockholm Arbitration decision Vice-President Šef?ovi? has been informed that Gazprom remains set to terminate its contracts with Naftogaz. This procedure may, however, take some time and will not have immediate consequences on the gas flows.”

Šef?ovi? encouraged the two sides to seek resolution to the latest dispute and added that “I will follow the situation closely in order to ensure that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU - as it remains our priority - is safeguarded at all times.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Sharara Oil Field Resumes Pumping After Weekend Shutdown

Next Post

Rystad Energy: Mature Fields Grew By 151 Billion Barrels In Four Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Russian Scientists Caught Using Nuclear Supercomputer To Mine Bitcoin

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com