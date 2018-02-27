Sempra Clears Another Hurdle In Oncor Acquisition

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.81 -1.10 -1.72%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.36 -0.93 -1.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.693 +0.007 +0.26%
Mars US 23 hours 62.91 +0.91 +1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +1.02 +1.59%
Urals 2 days 62.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.48 +0.59 +1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.693 +0.007 +0.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.63 +1.10 +1.76%
Murban 2 days 67.03 +1.05 +1.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.94 +0.72 +1.16%
Basra Light 2 days 62.61 +0.27 +0.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.62 +0.62 +0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.34 +0.65 +0.96%
Girassol 2 days 67.84 +0.70 +1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +1.02 +1.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.43 +0.14 +0.36%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.91 -1.14 -3.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.66 +0.36 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.91 +0.36 +0.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.16 +1.01 +1.77%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.66 +0.36 +0.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.66 +0.36 +0.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.16 +0.36 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.86 +0.36 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.31 +0.36 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +1.25 +2.12%
Giddings 2 days 54.00 +1.25 +2.37%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.34 +0.87 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.86 +0.36 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.81 +0.36 +0.59%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.36 +0.36 +0.60%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.92 +0.36 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours WH passes rule requiring sounds in 'quiet cars' by 2020
  • 8 hours U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 7 hours EPA reorganization to end science research program
  • 4 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 6 hours Business Opportunities in the Arctic?!
  • 22 hours German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 8 hours Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 12 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 hour Wyoming Cracks Down on Pipeline Protests
  • 1 day Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 1 day Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 23 hours Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 1 day Australia And East Timor Agree on Maritime Border, 'pathway' To Develop Gas Field
  • 8 hours Lawmakers to focus on energy infrastructure
  • 39 mins Exxon gunning to have largest US refinery, but will it help unimpressive stock?

Breaking News:

Qatar Opens First EVs Charging Station

Should Energy Investors Fear Mexico’s 2018 Elections?

Should Energy Investors Fear Mexico’s 2018 Elections?

Mexico’s 2018 Presidential elections could…

Venezuelan Oil Production Could Further Collapse On New U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan Oil Production Could Further Collapse On New U.S. Sanctions

Fresh sanctions on U.S. exports…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sempra Clears Another Hurdle In Oncor Acquisition

By Irina Slav - Feb 27, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Oncor

Sempra Energy has gotten a step closer to completing the acquisition of the biggest utility in Texas, Oncor Electric Company, after the bankruptcy court for the state of Delaware confirmed a plan for the reorganization for Oncor’s parent, Energy Future Holdings.

The court approved the acquisition last September, after Sempra emerged as the preferred bidder with its US$9.45-billion offer rivaling Berkshire Hathaway and Elliott Management Corp. Berkshire’s bid valued Oncor at US$9 billion, and Elliott was prepared to offer US$9.3 billion, according to reports from the time. The enterprise value of the Sempra deal, including debt, now stands at US$18.8 billion.

Oncor, which has 10 million customers and manages 122,000 miles of distribution and transmission lines, has been operating under bankruptcy protection since 2014, with its parent having accumulated US$50 billion in debt. Oncor, however, has remained firmly in the black, booking a profit of US$431 million for 2016.

Now that the bankruptcy court has approved the company’s reorganization, the last obstacle on Sempra’s way to becoming owner of Oncor is the Texas Public Utility Commission, which blocked two previous acquisition attempts on the grounds that they were lacking in guarantees to preserve the financial integrity of Texas’ largest regulated utility.

Earlier bidders for the Dallas-based utility included NextEra Energy and a group of companies led by Hunt Consolidated Inc. NextEra dropped its offer after the Texas regulator demanded that it protect Oncor’s credit, and Hunt Consolidated left the race after the Texas Public Utility Commission asked it to adhere to conditions it found unreasonable. The consortium even sued the regulator over these conditions.

Energy Future Holdings has an 80-percent interest in Oncor. After the acquisition, Sempra expects its equity interest in the utility to come in at around 60 percent, the company said last September, after the bankruptcy court gave the deal the go-ahead.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Natural Gas To Become Primacy Source Of Energy In Latin America

Next Post

Norway’s $1-Trillion Wealth Fund Expects Big Swings In Value

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com