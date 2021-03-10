Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.91 +0.47 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.38 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Mars US 46 mins 64.69 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.086 +0.006 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 65.34 -1.09 -1.64%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 65.84 -1.17 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.02 -0.42 -0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 67.60 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.54 -0.57 -0.85%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 66.62 -0.85 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 53.40 +0.51 +0.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 53.01 -0.89 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 61.91 -0.94 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 66.21 -1.44 -2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 16 mins Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 15 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 8 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

$70 Oil May Cause Slowdown In Demand Recovery

$70 Oil May Cause Slowdown In Demand Recovery

While the unexpected rollover of…

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

The somewhat surprising outcome of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2021, 5:30 PM CST

Saudi Arabia will take the necessary measures to keep its oil resources and facilities safe and ensure the security of global oil supply, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said on Wednesday, after the latest attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure.

On Sunday, Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they had fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at oil facilities at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura and military targets in three other Saudi cities.

Oil prices spiked early on Monday as markets opened. For a brief period on Monday, Brent Crude prices jumped above the $70 per barrel mark for the first time since January 2020, but reversed gains after it became clear that there would be no disruption to supply from the world’s largest oil exporter.  

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been essentially fighting a proxy war in Yemen, where the Saudis lead a military Arab coalition to “restore legitimacy” in the country, while the Houthi movement, which holds the capital Sanaa, is backed by Iran.

Related Video: Can Saudis Defend Aramco from Houthis?

Speaking at a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Saudi foreign minister said on Wednesday, as carried by Bloomberg:

“The failed attempts to target the port of Ras Tanura do not only target the security of the economy and Saudi Arabia. They target the global economy and its oil supplies and the global energy security.”

“The kingdom will take necessary and deterrent measures to protect its national resources to preserve global energy security and stop the terrorist attacks to ensure stability of energy supplies and security of petroleum exports,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said.  

According to the Saudi foreign minister, Iran is supplying the Houthi movement with drones and ballistic missiles.

Saudi Ambassador to the U.S., Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, described in a statement Sunday’s attacks as “egregious terrorist attacks carried out by Iranian-backed militias against Saudi Arabia, calling them a threat to innocent civilians and an assault on global energy security.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar Exports First Oil To Arab Gulf Neighbor Since Rift Ended

Next Post

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com