Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.91 +0.47 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.38 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Mars US 46 mins 64.69 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.086 +0.006 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 65.34 -1.09 -1.64%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 65.84 -1.17 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.02 -0.42 -0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 67.60 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.54 -0.57 -0.85%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 66.62 -0.85 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 53.40 +0.51 +0.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 53.01 -0.89 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 61.91 -0.94 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 66.21 -1.44 -2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 16 mins Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 15 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 8 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

Tesla Faces Heavy Competition In Booming EV Market

After years of sheer dominance,…

Why Hydrogen Needs Nuclear Power To Succeed

Why Hydrogen Needs Nuclear Power To Succeed

Hydrogen is increasingly popular in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 10, 2021, 6:30 PM CST

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell just slightly in February, in stark contrast to the bold voluntary production cuts that the Kingdom had offered to make, according to PetroLogistics and Kpler data cited by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia had shocked the oil markets when it voluntarily offered to withhold an additional million barrels of oil production per day from the market in addition to what it was already tasked with cutting as part of the OPEC+ group. It vowed to continue those cuts through April.

But data shows that Saudi Arabia’s amibitious commitment to cut an extra million barrels per day hasn’t spilled over into exports. According to PetroLogistics, Saudi Arabia’s February exports likely fell by just 300,000 bpd.

Kpler’s estimates are even more disappointing. Their data shows that Saudi’s oil exports fell by 194,000 bpd, while domestic inventories shrunk by 119,000 bpd. According to Kpler, however, Saudi Arabia’s exports toward the end of February were lower than at the beginning.

Related Video: Can Saudis Defend Aramco from Houthis?

Saudi’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud was asked after the last OPEC+ meeting last week if he would comment on reports that the country had not fulfilled its voluntary cuts as promised. The Energy Minister refused to answer since the cut was voluntary and not part of an OPEC+ commitment, according to Reuters, adding that “we are trustworthy people.”

While the market is not fully seeing Saudi Arabia’s million barrels per day taken off the global market, the market certainly is enjoying the after-effects of Saudi Arabia’s commitment not only to cut an additional million barrels per day but to keep doing so through April.  The price of a Brent barrel has surged $8 since February and is now trading at more than $68 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com