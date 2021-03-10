Qatar Exports First Oil To Arab Gulf Neighbor Since Rift Ended

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.91 +0.47 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.38 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Mars US 46 mins 64.69 +0.43 +0.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.086 +0.006 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 62.66 -1.74 -2.70%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.686 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 65.34 -1.09 -1.64%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 65.84 -1.17 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.02 -0.42 -0.65%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 67.60 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.54 -0.57 -0.85%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 66.03 -0.68 -1.02%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 66.62 -0.85 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.38 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 53.40 +0.51 +0.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 53.01 -0.89 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 63.01 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 64.41 -1.04 -1.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 61.91 -0.94 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 60.61 -0.39 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 61.56 -1.04 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 66.21 -1.44 -2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 60.61 -1.04 -1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 66.17 -2.06 -3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 54.75 +0.50 +0.92%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.15 -1.03 -1.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.39 +0.43 +0.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.34 +0.43 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.00 +0.50 +0.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 -2.00 -3.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.40 -2.08 -2.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. This service is offered to you by OPCMarkets.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 16 mins Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 15 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 2 hours IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 8 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 day Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 7 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre

Breaking News:

Saudi Oil Exports Holding Strong Despite Production Cut Commitment

Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase

Oil Soars As OPEC+ Sources Suggest No Production Increase

The U.S. oil benchmark, WTI…

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

U.S. gasoline prices are rising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Exports First Oil To Arab Gulf Neighbor Since Rift Ended

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Qatar exported its first oil cargo to a neighboring country in the Arab Gulf since Saudi Arabia and some of its close allies restored diplomatic ties with the tiny nation in January, after three and a half years of economic embargo and strained relations.

Qatar, a small oil producer especially compared to Saudi Arabia, shipped some 700,000 barrels of its oil to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early March, according to Bloomberg tanker-tracking data.

Qatar’s first oil delivery to a neighbor marks the start of recovering trade relations after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt restored diplomatic ties with Qatar in early January.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia and five other Arab nations severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region. Back then, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it had made the decision to sever ties with Qatar “as a result of grave violations committed by the authorities in Doha”. The Saudis and their close allies were concerned that Qatar had become too close to Saudi Arabia’s regional rival, Iran. The Saudi-led boycott of Qatar resulted in the closure of airspace for Qatar Airways, suspension of trade, and closing of borders.

Related Video: Can Saudis Defend Aramco from Houthis?

After diplomatic efforts from Kuwait and the U.S., early this year Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain restored diplomatic ties with Qatar, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying that the agreement to return to normal relations affirmed “our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability.”

During the Saudi-led embargo on Qatar, the tiny Gulf nation quit OPEC as of January 2020. Qatar exports around 500,000 bpd of oil and condensate, a tiny amount compared to Saudi Arabia’s exports, but Qatar is a world-leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

Last month, state firm Qatar Petroleum took the final investment decision to build what it says would be the world’s largest LNG project in terms of capacity, as the tiny Gulf nation aims to raise its annual production by 40 percent by the end of 2025 and be the biggest LNG producer in the world for at least the next two decades.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Production Could Stabilize Under New Unity Government

Next Post

Saudis Vow To Protect Oil Facilities And Global Supply After Latest Attacks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts
Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com