Saudi Retains Top Spot among China Oil Suppliers

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.58 +0.64 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.793 -0.272 -5.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.323 +0.030 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.045 +2.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.34 -2.52 -3.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.257 +0.045 +2.02%

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.74 +2.00 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.67 +2.47 +3.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 74.16 -2.17 -2.84%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 79.88 -2.06 -2.51%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 79.48 -2.15 -2.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.99 -2.09 -2.61%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.50 -2.20 -2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.32 +0.95 +1.20%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.50 -3.13 -5.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.94 -2.47 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.94 -2.47 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.34 -2.47 -3.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.94 -2.97 -4.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 68.04 -2.47 -3.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.94 -2.47 -3.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 71.94 -2.47 -3.32%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.94 -2.47 -3.51%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.51 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.05 -2.91 -3.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.00 -2.91 -3.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.50 -3.00 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 -3.00 -4.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours NordStream2
  • 3 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 18 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 5 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 4 days MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco's $15 Billion Oil Deal With India's Largest Company Fails

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Just 32 percent of Americans…

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

China Prepares To Release Oil From Strategic Reserve

Following a virtual meeting between…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Saudi Retains Top Spot among China Oil Suppliers

By Irina Slav - Nov 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

Saudi Arabia has remained China’s number-one crude oil supplier, customs data for October has shown, per a Reuters report.

Saudi oil exports to China during that month were up by 19.5 percent from a year earlier, averaging 1.67 million barrels daily. While up on the year, this was down on September, when Saudi exports to China totaled 1.94 million bpd.

This means Saudi Arabia has been the top oil supplier of China for 11 months in a row now, Reuters noted, with the average daily import rate for the period January to October rising by 5.8 percent on the previous year.

In that, the Kingdom replaced Russia, which held the number-one spot for most of last year. This year, however, crude oil imports from Russia were down by 7.7 percent for the first ten months of the year.

At the same time, refinery runs in the country rose during October, which, according to Reuters columnist Clyde Russell, meant that refiners tapped oil in storage. Russell noted that in the past seven months, refinery runs have been higher than the combined amount of domestic production and imports of oil on five occasions.

The two OPEC+ partners Saudi Arabia and Russia are rivals for the Chinese market, as the country is among the biggest consumers and importers of crude. In that, they also compete with Iran, for whom China is a lifeline as it has continued buying Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions.

According to customs data, China continued importing crude from Iran in the third quarter at a rate of over half a million bpd.

China’s October total, however, slipped to a three-year low because of the government’s crackdown on independent refiners. Besides environmental and tax evasion investigations, Beijing has also hit the private refiners with lower oil import and fuel export quotas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

