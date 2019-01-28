Saudi Energy Minister: Venezuela’s Crisis Has Had No Impact On Oil Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.13 +0.14 +0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.885 +0.012 +0.42%
Mars US 2 hours 56.69 -1.50 -2.58%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
Urals 20 hours 58.87 -0.06 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.12 +0.53 +0.99%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.885 +0.012 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 60.44 -0.67 -1.10%
Murban 20 hours 61.71 -0.92 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 52.15 -1.89 -3.50%
Basra Light 20 hours 60.98 -1.69 -2.70%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.48 -1.98 -3.22%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Girassol 20 hours 60.31 -1.85 -2.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 42.69 +0.56 +1.33%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 50.84 +0.56 +1.11%
Premium Synthetic 22 days 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 7 days 51.39 +0.56 +1.10%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 50.94 +0.56 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 53.19 +0.56 +1.06%
Central Alberta 7 days 48.69 +0.56 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.50 -1.75 -3.48%
Giddings 20 hours 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.49 +0.37 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 45.94 -1.70 -3.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.44 -1.70 -3.39%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.39 +0.56 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 10 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 5 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 2 days Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 5 hours Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 5 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 3 days Oil prices forecast
  • 2 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 8 hours What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 2 days Solid-State Batteries
  • 1 day Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly

Breaking News:

Saudi Energy Minister: Venezuela’s Crisis Has Had No Impact On Oil Market

The 7 Factors Driving Oil Prices In 2019

The 7 Factors Driving Oil Prices In 2019

It was a volatile year…

Oversold Lithium Could Be About To Rally

Oversold Lithium Could Be About To Rally

Last year’s lithium selloff is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Energy Minister: Venezuela’s Crisis Has Had No Impact On Oil Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2019, 6:00 PM CST Al Falih

The political crisis in Venezuela has not had an impact on the oil market and there is no need for any additional measures, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russian news agency RIA Novosti in an interview on Monday.

Al-Falih said he had not discussed the turmoil in Venezuela with his colleagues at OPEC.  

No one has proposed the holding of an extraordinary meeting of OPEC and its non-OPEC partners over the chaos in OPEC member Venezuela, Alexander Novak, the energy minister of the non-OPEC leader Russia, said last week.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president last Wednesday, and the United States supported him against Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. Administration declared an “usurper” with no legitimacy to the presidency.

Countries around the world have started to take sides, backing one of the two leaders claiming to be president of the crisis-stricken Latin American nation that holds the world’s largest crude oil reserves. 

The European Union “strongly calls for the urgent holding of free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with internationally democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order,” the EU said on Saturday. “In the absence of an announcement on the organisation of fresh elections with the necessary guarantees over the next days, the EU will take further actions, including on the issue of recognition of the country’s leadership in line with article 233 of the Venezuelan constitution,” the EU warned.

Germany, Spain, and France gave Maduro eight days to call elections, otherwise they would recognize Guaidó as president.

Maduro on Sunday rejected the ultimatum.

While Saudi Arabia’s al-Falih sees no need for market intervention, analysts told CNBC on Monday that Venezuela is back in the spotlight of the oil market.

“Oil’s ticking time bomb is sure to detonate at some point and the price reaction will be anything but muted,” CNBC quoted Stephen Brennock, oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said in a research note published on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com