Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.09 -1.60 -2.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.85 -1.74 -2.83%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 -0.178 -5.79%
Mars US 3 days 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
Urals 4 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.12 +0.53 +0.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 -0.178 -5.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 60.44 -0.67 -1.10%
Murban 16 hours 61.71 -0.92 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 16 hours 52.15 -1.89 -3.50%
Basra Light 16 hours 60.98 -1.69 -2.70%
Saharan Blend 16 hours 59.48 -1.98 -3.22%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Girassol 16 hours 60.31 -1.85 -2.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.56 -1.77 -4.18%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 42.69 +0.56 +1.33%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 50.84 +0.56 +1.11%
Premium Synthetic 22 days 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 7 days 51.39 +0.56 +1.10%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 50.94 +0.56 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 53.19 +0.56 +1.06%
Central Alberta 7 days 48.69 +0.56 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 4 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.49 +0.37 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.39 +0.56 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 6 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 1 hour China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 1 hour Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 33 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 days Oil prices forecast
  • 2 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 4 hours What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 2 days Solid-State Batteries
  • 21 hours Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly

Breaking News:

Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

A Rare State Of Affairs For Refiners

A Rare State Of Affairs For Refiners

A light tight oil glut…

Oil Prices Plunge On Fears Of Global Economic Slowdown

Oil Prices Plunge On Fears Of Global Economic Slowdown

Oil prices plunged by more…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2019, 4:00 PM CST NOC Libya

The state-held National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya has a budget of US$50 billion to invest in its oil and gas sector this year, as it looks to overcome safety and security challenges and restore oil production to the pre-civil war level of 1.6 million bpd, the chairman of one of NOC’s subsidiaries told S&P Global Platts in Japan.

“Fifty billion dollars is the budget for this year to improve oil and gas production and to improve downstream [operations] but most of this is for crude oil,” Shaaban Bsebsu, chairman of Ras Lanuf Oil & Gas Processing Company, told Platts on the sidelines of an industry event in Tokyo.

Libya is looking to boost its crude oil production to 1.6 million bpd in 2019 from around 1 million bpd currently, as it aims to solve security issues and invest in the upgrade of the old oil producing systems.

Libya plans to have its crude oil production reach 2 million bpd next year, according to the manager.

Bsebsu, however, underlined the security challenges Libya’s oil sector faces, with various militant groups striving to gain control over oil infrastructure and assets.

The country’s budget deficit halved in 2018 compared to 2017, thanks to higher revenues from oil, Libya’s central bank said earlier this month.

It is the central bank that allocates the budget to NOC, after authorization from the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

Related: The ‘Venezuela Benefit’ For Canadian Oil Producers Is Limited

Yet, analysts think that with presidential and legislative elections this year, Libya could continue to face security problems at its oil infrastructure.

Libya’s oil production and exports have been disrupted since early December, due to port closures courtesy of bad weather as well as security incidents and issues at its largest oil field Sharara, which remains shut-in since early December.    

NOC’s chairman Mustafa Sanalla said last week that “in order to increase production rates and contribute to national growth, NOC must remain independent and removed from all political or military bargaining.”

“NOC reaffirms its call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of security at Sharara. We reject any type of blackmail and intimidation, as we work to improve the lives of every Libyan,” Sanalla said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Baker Hughes Pledges Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com