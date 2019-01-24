Russia: No OPEC+ Emergency Meeting Planned Over Venezuela’s Chaos

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.50 +0.94%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.49 +0.40 +0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Mars US 9 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
Urals 1 day 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.66 -0.48 -0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 1 day 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 1 day 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 41.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 1 day 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.32 -1.18 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 14 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 10 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 2 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 7 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 55 mins How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 21 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 5 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 53 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 19 hours Mexican Villagers kidnap & beat their own Mexican Soldiers to protect FUEL THIEVES ?
  • 1 day Cheermongering about O&G in 2019

Breaking News:

Boeing Tests Electric Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle

Oil Majors Near Inflection Point As Spending Rises

Oil Majors Near Inflection Point As Spending Rises

Oil majors are expected to…

Do Oil Markets Really Suffer From Slow Economic Growth?

Do Oil Markets Really Suffer From Slow Economic Growth?

As decision makers meet in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia: No OPEC+ Emergency Meeting Planned Over Venezuela’s Chaos

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2019, 4:00 PM CST Novak

No one has proposed the holding of an extraordinary meeting of OPEC and its non-OPEC partners over the chaos in OPEC member Venezuela, Alexander Novak, the energy minister of the non-OPEC leader Russia, said on Thursday.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president on Wednesday, and the United States supported him against Nicolas Maduro, whom the U.S. Administration declared an “usurper” with no legitimacy to the presidency.

Maduro, in turn, severed diplomatic ties with the U.S. on Wednesday and gave U.S. diplomats in Venezuela 72 hours to leave the country.

Right-leaning Latin American nations, including Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, also recognized Guaido, while leftist Cuba and Bolivia support Maduro.

Russia, China, and Turkey stay by Maduro, with Russia saying Maduro is the legitimate president and warning the U.S. against a military intervention.

Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA—led by oil minister Manuel Quevedo, a former army officer who holds OPEC’s rotating presidency for 2019—said that “we don’t have any other president” than Maduro.

Asked today whether the political crisis in Venezuela could lead to higher oil prices, Russia’s Energy Minister Novak told news agency TASS that the oil market is very complex and it is difficult to forecast how it would react to the developments in Venezuela.

According to the IMF, Venezuela’s economy is expected to collapse by another 18 percent in 2019. More than 3 million Venezuelan people have fled the country amid an aggravating humanitarian crisis and an extreme poverty rate of 40 percent.

The economic collapse adds to years of mismanagement and underinvestment in the oil industry to further complicate attempts in Venezuela, one of OPEC’s five founding members, to stop the steep decline of its oil production.

OPEC figures show that Venezuela’s crude oil production dropped by another 33,000 bpd from November to just 1.148 million bpd in December, compared to average 1.911 million for 2017.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Aims To Attract $28B Investment In Power Plant Upgrades

Next Post

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production To Keep Setting Records Until 2027

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com