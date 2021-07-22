$50 Million Crypto Ransom Demand For Leaked Saudi Aramco Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.65 +1.35 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.56 +1.33 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.996 +0.037 +0.93%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.129 +0.042 +2.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.273 +0.057 +2.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.35 +3.10 +4.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.273 +0.057 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.42 -3.27 -4.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.69 -2.76 -3.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.42 +3.25 +5.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.79 +3.67 +5.31%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 71.36 +2.69 +3.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.87 +2.53 +3.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.14 +2.59 +3.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.53 +2.69 +5.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.90 +3.10 +5.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.30 +3.10 +4.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.70 +3.10 +4.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.30 +3.10 +4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.95 +3.10 +4.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.30 +3.10 +5.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.50 +3.00 +5.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.25 +2.88 +4.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.20 +2.88 +4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 +3.00 +4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 4 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 20 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 13 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

Startup Unveils Frugal Iron-Based Energy Storage

Traders Brace For Major Oil Market Volatility This Summer

Traders Brace For Major Oil Market Volatility This Summer

Oil traders are bracing for…

Coal-Based Bitcoin Mining Jumps In Kazakhstan Amid China’s Ban

Coal-Based Bitcoin Mining Jumps In Kazakhstan Amid China’s Ban

Kazakhstan, where fossil fuels make…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

$50 Million Crypto Ransom Demand For Leaked Saudi Aramco Data

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Saudi Aramco’s data leak is the subject of a ransom demand of $50 million in cryptocurrency, The Associated Press reports, adding that the Saudi oil giant told AP the leak came from one of the company’s contractors.

The world’s largest oil firm told The Associated Press that it “recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third-party contractors.”

Earlier this week, BleepingComputer reported that Saudi Aramco had suffered a data breach in which cyber attackers had stolen 1 terabyte of proprietary data of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant and are selling it on the dark web.

The oil giant confirmed to BleepingComputer that the data breach, which the hackers say was made last year, has had no impact on Saudi Aramco’s operations. The Kingdom’s state oil firm also said that the data breach was at third-party contractors, not on Aramco’s systems.  

The threat group, identified as ZeroX, is offering for sale on the darknet the data it claims to have gained by hacking Aramco’s “network and its servers” at some point last year.

Now, a page the Associated Press accessed on the dark web is offering to delete the leaked data in exchange for $50 million in cryptocurrency. 

The data up for sale at a starting negotiable price of $5 million includes documents pertaining to Saudi Aramco refineries, personal information about more than 14,000 employees, project specifications for systems, pricing sheets and internal analyses, as well as security-related information including IP addresses, Wi-Fi access points, and IoT devices, ZeroX told BleepingComputer this week.

Saudi Aramco has been the victim of cybercrimes in the past, the most notorious being the 2012 Shamoon malware that was used in a crippling attack that wiped out every computer at the Saudi oil firm. In 2018, a variant of the Shamoon malware resurfaced, cybersecurity experts warned at the time. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S., Germany Reach Deal On Controversial Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Next Post

Japan To Cut LNG, Coal In Power Sector As It Bets On Renewables

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com