Saudi Coalition Targets Houthis In Yemen In Response To Oil Pipeline Attack

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.25 +0.38 +0.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.87 +0.25 +0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.671 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 10 hours 68.87 +0.75 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
Urals 1 day 70.41 +1.74 +2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 +0.76 +1.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.671 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 72.00 +1.56 +2.21%
Murban 1 day 73.34 +1.40 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 1 day 66.83 +1.11 +1.69%
Basra Light 1 day 74.20 +0.95 +1.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.19 +1.10 +1.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Girassol 1 day 74.12 +1.01 +1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 44.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.42 +0.85 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 59.62 +0.85 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.32 +0.85 +1.36%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.57 +0.85 +1.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.07 +0.85 +1.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.97 +0.85 +1.39%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.12 +0.85 +1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 1 day 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.87 +0.74 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 1 day 56.82 +0.85 +1.52%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Eagle Ford 1 day 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.67 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 1 hour IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 3 hours New York State, architects of their own demise?
  • 8 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 5 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 2 hours DeBlasio to Run for President
  • 11 hours Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 8 hours Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 4 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 11 hours Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 10 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 7 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 10 hours Gas Flaring

Breaking News:

Saudi Coalition Targets Houthis In Yemen In Response To Oil Pipeline Attack

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

Canadian drillers that find themselves…

Angola’s Oil Major Sonangol Faces New Crisis

Angola’s Oil Major Sonangol Faces New Crisis

In an attempt to speed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Coalition Targets Houthis In Yemen In Response To Oil Pipeline Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2019, 1:00 AM CDT Saudi fighters

The Saudi-led coalition conducted air strikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Thursday, targeting bases of the Iran-aligned Houthis after the Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are essentially fighting a proxy war in Yemen, where the Saudis lead a military Arab coalition to “restore legitimacy” in the country, while the Houthi movement, which holds the capital Sanaa, is backed by Iran.

Two pumping stations along Aramco’s East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia were attacked by explosive-laden drones in the early morning local time on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who described the attack as one of “terrorism and sabotage.”

“These attacks prove again that it is important for us to face terrorist entities, including the Houthi militias in Yemen that are backed by Iran,” al-Falih said on Tuesday.

This statement came out hours after Houthi-owned TV Almasirah reported that “7 Drones have targeted vital Saudi facilities.”

Reports of the drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s oil infrastructure came a day after Saudi Arabia said that two of its oil tankers were attacked by saboteurs near the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the UAE said that a total four vessels were attacked off its coast at the port of Fujairah

According to the Houthi-owned Almasirah news outlet, Thursday’s air strikes on Sanaa killed six people, including four children, and wounded 52 others.

Related: Why Oil Stock Dividends Are Soaring This Year

The Saudi Press Agency said that the Saudi-led coalition carried out “air operations on a number of legitimate military targets; which military intelligence confirmed are military bases and facilities used by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias for weapons and ammunition storage.”

“The Coalition stressed that the attacks by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias on vital facilities in the Kingdom are a violation of International Humanitarian Law and its customs, and amount to war crimes,” the Saudi agency reports.

On Thursday, Saudi Vice Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Salman, said on Twitter:

“The attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran's regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region, and not to protect the people of Yemen as the Houthis falsely claim.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Oil Tanker Moratorium Act Struck Down in Win For Oil Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com