  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 hours New York State, architects of their own demise?
  • 1 hour IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 3 hours Safety Is Coming Back? Boeing Completes 737 MAX Software Update
  • 2 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 1 hour Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 7 hours DeBlasio to Run for President
  • 2 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 15 hours Gas Flaring
  • 16 hours Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 16 hours Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 9 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics

China Ups Fuel Export Quotas By 5%

Meet America’s Newest $9 Trillion Climate Change Solution

Can The U.S. Steal Gas Market Share From Russia?

China Ups Fuel Export Quotas By 5%

By Irina Slav - May 17, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT

China has issued a new batch of oil product export quotas and they are 5.3 percent higher than they were this time last year as the country’s refineries return to processing record-high amounts of crude oil.

S&P Global Platts reports the total amount of the quotas is 23.79 million tons under the general trade route. Added to the oil product export quotas under the processing route, the total that Chinese refiners can export comes in at 45.29 million tons since the beginning of the year. That’s up from 43 million tons a year ago.

Of the total, the biggest share is for gasoline, at 9.09 million tons. Next is gasoil with quotas for 9.175 million tons, and last is jet fuel, the export quota for which is 5.525 million tons, all under the general trade route that covers CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Sinochem, and China National Aviation Fuel.

Now Beijing is due to issue the second batch of 2019 oil product export quotas under the processing trade route, which allows refiners exporting fuels to not pay taxes on the exported goods. The first batch of the quotas under this route amounted to 3.14 million tons and the first batch of general trade route quotas totaled 18.36 million tons.

Earlier this week, Chinese government data showed refiners were processing crude oil at the rate of 12.68 million bpd as of the end of April, up 5 percent from a year ago and a record high. According to a January report by CNPC, 12.68 million bpd was to be the average processing rate in China this year.

There has been mounting concern among refiners in other Asian countries that surplus fuel production in China would spill into neighboring countries, undermining the profit margins of local refiners. The increase in export quotas, however, suggests this is not a concern shared by Beijing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

