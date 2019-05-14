Why Oil Stock Dividends Are Soaring This Year

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.94 +0.92 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.86 +1.09 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.47 +0.66 +1.51%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 1 min Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 9 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 23 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 11 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Alt Text

Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Hit $5.2 Trillion

The International Monetary Fund has…

Alt Text

Canada’s Pipeline Crisis Isn’t All Bad For Investors

Canadian drillers that find themselves…

Alt Text

Bearish EIA Report Keeps Oil Prices Down

Oil prices got a bearish…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Oil Stock Dividends Are Soaring This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
offices

More than a year ago, U.S. shale producers started to realize that investors were getting impatient about meager returns from the industry that was pumping record volumes of oil without sufficiently rewarding those shareholders that had stuck with it through thick and thin.

Some independent U.S. drillers have started to increase dividends that were either slashed or frozen as a result of the oil price slump in 2015 and 2016. Others combined higher dividend payouts with share buybacks to further boost investor returns as oil prices rose in 2018 and drillers realized that growing value is now more important to shareholders than growing volumes at all costs.  

The trend of growing dividends among independent U.S. drillers is set to continue this year and more companies are expected to hike their dividend payouts, Matthew DiLallo with The Motley Fool argues.

Yet, despite a year of a general trend in the industry of boosting dividends and share repurchases, the stock prices of North America’s companies have underperformed both the market and the rise in crude oil prices.

In addition, U.S. shale drillers have to perform a very delicate and often very complicated balancing act between growing production, trying to pay down the debt they have amassed to grow said production, and pleasing shareholders with higher returns. At the same time, the once-eager shale industry backers on Wall Street have started to back away as the Street has become increasingly unwilling to continue financing en masse the drilling frenzy that has failed to deliver consistent returns. Last year, equity and bond issues by U.S. drillers slumped to US$22 billion—the lowest level since 2007, according to Dealogic data carried by The Wall Street Journal. Related: Bloomberg: LNG Markets Are In For A Wild Ride

While boosting dividends is surely a sign that U.S. shale is starting to pay more attention to shareholder demands, increased payouts do not necessarily mean that the industry is back in favor with either the stock market or investors and financial backers.

Devon Energy, for example, slashed in Q2 2016 its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to just $0.06 per share in response to the low oil prices. This year, the company is raising the quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share as of Q2, boosting its share buyback program, simplifying the asset portfolio, and promising that it will be “able to grow oil volumes at a mid-teens rate while generating free cash flow at pricing above $46 per barrel.” 

EOG Resources is also lifting dividends.

“EOG’s commitment to increasing cash returns to stockholders continues, as we have now increased our dividend by 72 percent during the past 14 months,” chairman and CEO William R. Thomas said at the Q1 2019 results release earlier this month.

Pioneer Natural Resources boosted its semiannual cash dividend from $0.04 per share to $0.32 per share between February 2018 and February 2019, and plans to further increase its dividend to an annual yield of around 1 percent per share, or in a range of $1.50 to $1.75 per share.

In the form of share buybacks and dividends, “even the most stressed North American independents returned close to US$25 billion in 2018,” Deloitte said in an analysis of the E&P companies’ performance during and after the 2015-2016 downturn. North American independents have also greatly reduced operating costs, by more than US$15/boe to about US$35/boe, achieving these gains with a much lower capital expenditure, Deloitte’s Anshu Mittal and Thomas Shattuck wrote.

Nevertheless, the stock market hasn’t rewarded oil companies even after the oil industry, including shale drilling, started to recover, according to Deloitte. Related: Debunking The Oil Industry Cash Flow Myth

“All the four company groups (North American pure-plays, international independents, integrated oil companies, and national oil companies) have underperformed oil prices by 10–50 percent, especially North American upstream companies,” Deloitte said last month.

This year, U.S. shale will have a hard time simultaneously rewarding shareholders and paying down debt, according to research firm Rystad Energy.

“Despite a significant deleverage last year, estimated 2019 free cash flow barely covers operator obligations, putting E&Ps on thin ice as future dividend payments remain in question,” Rystad Energy senior analyst Alisa Lukash said at end-February.

“The obvious gap in expected versus likely dividend payments confirms the industry’s inability to deliver sustained investors’ payback while simultaneously deleveraging,” Lukash noted.

Independent U.S. drillers are likely to favor value over volume this year as investor pressure for higher returns, capital discipline, and positive free cash flow is greater than ever, Wood Mackenzie said earlier this year.  

At WTI Crude prices above US$50 per barrel, “shareholder distributions will be higher up the capital allocation pecking order than investing for growth,” Roy Martin from WoodMac’s corporate analysis team says.

Although low breakeven assets in some sweet-spot areas could be further incentives for investment in growth, WoodMac expects shareholders to take precedence in the distribution of surplus cash flow – “moderate dividend increases for some; buyback programmes for most.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Shrugs Off Trade War Threat

Next Post

OPEC Oil Output Sees Small Dip In April Despite Deep Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com