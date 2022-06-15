Saudi Aramco May Merge Trading Units Ahead Of IPO

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 115.3 -3.62 -3.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 38 mins 119.0 -2.19 -1.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 1 hour 117.3 -2.65 -2.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 7.420 +0.231 +3.21%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 118.7 +3.16 +2.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 122.3 +3.38 +2.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 118.8 +3.23 +2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 198 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 129.9 +3.77 +2.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 127.8 +3.74 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 -2.00 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.1 -2.00 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 -2.00 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.5 -2.00 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 -2.00 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.7 -2.00 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 17 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya Oil Production Plunges Amid Field Closures

Libya is producing only about…

U.S. SPR Release Is Creating A Problem For Canada’s Heavy Crude Oil

U.S. SPR Release Is Creating A Problem For Canada’s Heavy Crude Oil

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve release…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco May Merge Trading Units Ahead Of IPO

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 15, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Ahead of potential IPO plans for its trading arm, Saudi Aramco is eyeing a merger between Aramco Trading Co and Motiva Trading, Reuters reported Thursday.

Citing two unnamed sources “familiar with the matter”, Reuters reported that the merger and restructuring of the two trading arms could take place by the end of this year.

Motiva Trading is the trading arm of Motiva Enterprises, which owns the largest refinery in the United States, in Port Arthur, Texas. The refinery has a production capacity of 630,000 barrels per day.

In May 2017, Shell withdrew from Motiva Enterprises LLC for a $2.2-billion payment, including debt, from Saudi Aramco. That deal gave Saudi Aramco’s Saudi Refining unit full ownership of the Port Arthur refinery and the Motiva Enterprises name.

After booking $40 billion in profits on soaring oil prices, in mid-May, Saudi Arabia announced that it would take Aramco Trading public as the IPO trend among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) oil companies gains further momentum.

In May, Saudi Aramco regained its position as the most valuable listed company in the world, overtaking Apple. As of May 12th, Saudi Aramco was worth around $2.43 trillion, topping Apple’s worth at the time of $2.37 trillion, based on Refinitiv data.

Market analysts indicated earlier this quarter that Aramco Trading could hit $30 billion as the Saudis take advantage of high crude oil prices. Analysts speculate that Aramco would seek to sell around 30% of the trading arm. A $30-billion price tag would make this one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

A month ago, the UAE’s state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) also announced it was taking its downstream giant public. Petrochemicals company Borouge, a joint venture between ADNOC and Austria’s Borealis, will sell a 10% stake (or 3 billion shares) in an initial public offering, with no price range revealed. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lockdowns Lead To Major Decline in China's Refining Output

Next Post

Total Energies Is Betting Big On Green Hydrogen In India

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com