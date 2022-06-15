Lockdowns Lead To Major Decline in China's Refining Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 115.3 -3.62 -3.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 118.9 -2.25 -1.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 32 mins 117.3 -2.65 -2.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 7.420 +0.231 +3.21%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.894 -0.100 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 118.7 +3.16 +2.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 122.3 +3.38 +2.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 118.8 +3.23 +2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 198 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 129.9 +3.77 +2.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 127.8 +3.74 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 7 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 -2.00 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.1 -2.00 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 -2.00 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.5 -2.00 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 -2.00 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.7 -2.00 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 109.3 -2.00 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 112.9 -2.00 -1.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 hour "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Gravity Storage: The Obvious Missing Component In Battery Tech

Gravity Storage: The Obvious Missing Component In Battery Tech

Gravity-powered vehicles are quickly emerging…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Lockdowns Lead To Major Decline in China's Refining Output

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Strict lockdowns in Shanghai and the resulting depressed fuel demand led in May to the largest annual decline in Chinese refinery production in at least the past decade, official data cited by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Last month, Chinese refiners processed around 12.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, down by 10.9 percent compared to May 2021, according to data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics. Refinery throughput was marginally higher compared to the April processing rate of 12.61 million bpd, but the April refinery output was also low by Chinese standards.   

Weak fuel demand amid strict lockdowns with China's "zero COVID" policy was behind the largest annual plunge in at least a decade in May.

Refining operations started to recover at the end of last month, when China announced a gradual easing of the lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing. However, flare-ups since early June have prompted authorities to impose fresh curbs on mobility, in a sign that China's oil demand recovery will not be smooth.

A new "explosive" outbreak in a Beijing district is threatening the demand growth recovery again this week.

Last week, a return to lockdowns in Shanghai weighed on oil prices, suggesting it may be a while yet before the Chinese economy returns to normal. On the flip side, news that China's oil imports in May were 12 percent higher than a year earlier could potentially lend support to prices, although they may not be indicative of an actual demand increase.

"The easing of Covid-related restrictions in China should have provided a further boost to sentiment in the market. However, a flare-up of cases in Beijing and Shanghai more recently has seen authorities tighten restrictions once again. China's covid zero policy remains a downside risk for the market," ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao wrote on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Total Energies Is Betting Big On Green Hydrogen In India

Next Post

Total Energies Is Betting Big On Green Hydrogen In India

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela

 Alt text

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

 Alt text

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com