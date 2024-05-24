Saudi Aramco Eyes Minority Stake in Repsol’s Renewables Business

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.59 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.93 +0.57 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +0.33 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.082 -3.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.016 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.016 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 906 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 359 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Two of Europe’s Biggest Banks to Stop Underwriting Oil and Gas Bonds

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

The London School of Hygiene…

Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential

Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Eyes Minority Stake in Repsol’s Renewables Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Saudi oil giant Aramco has approached Repsol to express interest in buying a minority stake in the Spanish energy firm’s renewables business, Spain’s business daily Expansion reported on Friday, quoting several market sources.

The entire Repsol Renovables, or Repsol Renewables, is valued at around $6.5 billion (6 billion euros).   

Aramco has approached Repsol about a potential acquisition of a minority stake in Repsol Renewables but hasn’t filed a formal offer yet, according to Expansion’s sources.

Repsol has recently received an unsolicited approach from an investor willing to buy a minority stake in its renewables unit. The Spanish firm is in talks to sell a small stake in Repsol Renovables, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters earlier this month.  

Repsol has also retained Spanish banking giant Santander to act as an advisor for the potential sale, the sources told Reuters.

At any rate, Repsol will keep more than 50% of its renewables business.

Two years ago, Repsol sold 25% of Repsol Renovables to Crédit Agricole Assurances and Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) for $979 million (905 million euros).

Last month, Repsol said it would invest $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion (3 billion euros to 4 billion euros) net to organically develop its global portfolio of renewable projects and reach between 9,000 MW and 10,000 MW of installed capacity by 2027. Of this figure, 30% will be in the United States. 

Saudi Aramco, for its part, is currently eyeing potential investments in new energies outside Saudi Arabia, the state oil giant’s chief executive officer Amin Nasser said at the end of April.

Apart from deals in the refining and petrochemicals segment, especially in its key crude export market, China, Aramco is looking to invest in the development of new technologies and new energies, including in collaboration with partners outside the Kingdom.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Early this year, Aramco more than doubled funding to its venture capital arm by injecting an additional $4 billion funding. The fresh funding is raising Aramco’s total investment allocation to its unit Aramco Ventures from $3 billion to $7 billion.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Pierre Andurand Sees Copper Hitting a Record-High $40,000 in Four Years

Next Post

Two of Europe’s Biggest Banks to Stop Underwriting Oil and Gas Bonds

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com