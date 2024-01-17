Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.06 -0.34 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.51 -0.78 -1.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.23 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.841 -0.059 -2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.63 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 75 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.65 -0.28 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.01 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.68 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.64 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.63 +0.15 +0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.63 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.46 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.16 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.90 -0.28 -0.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.55 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 72.80 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 64.40 -0.28 -0.43%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 59.65 -0.28 -0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.65 -0.28 -0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.90 -0.28 -0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 65.15 -0.28 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 59.65 -0.28 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.73 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 62.63 -0.28 -0.45%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 67.18 -0.28 -0.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.88 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.00 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Producers Bet on Norway’s Arctic to Find More Natural Gas

Mitsubishi to Invest in World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project

Mitsubishi to Invest in World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Project

Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. is investing…

DLE: Transforming the $90 Billion Lithium Market

DLE: Transforming the $90 Billion Lithium Market

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology…

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

PetroChina’s contract to develop the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Boosts Venture Capital Arm with $4 Billion New Funds

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 17, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Saudi Aramco is doubling its VC funding by injecting another $4 billion.
  • The fresh funding will raise Aramco’s total investment allocation to its unit Aramco Ventures from $3 billion to $7 billion.
  • The increase in VC funding creates diversification opportunities for Aramco, and paves the way for collaborations with innovative start-ups.
Join Our Community
Aramco

Saudi Aramco is more than doubling funding to its venture capital arm by injecting an additional $4 billion funding, the Saudi state oil giant said on Wednesday.

The fresh funding will raise Aramco’s total investment allocation to its unit Aramco Ventures from $3 billion to $7 billion.   

The decision to more than double funds allocation to the venture capital arm reflects “the growing significance of Aramco’s venture capital program in enabling the development of disruptive new technologies, creating diversification opportunities for Aramco, and paving the way for collaborations with innovative start-ups,” said the Saudi oil giant, which is the world’s top oil firm in terms of both market capitalization and production.

The venture capital program is expected to help advance Aramco’s long-term strategy, which includes a focus on new energies, chemicals, and transition materials, diversified industrial businesses, and digital technologies.

“Innovation is key to addressing some of the fundamental challenges facing the world today, including the energy transition,” Ahmad Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation, said in a statement.

“By injecting an additional $4 billion in funding over the next four years, we intend to provide the financial backing required to take game-changing solutions to the next level.”

Before the new funds injection, Aramco Ventures managed three funds—a Digital/Industrial Fund of $500 million, the Prosperity7 Fund with $1 billion, and the Sustainability Fund, which stood at $1.5 billion and invests in start-ups with the potential to support Aramco’s ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned and operated assets by 2050. 

Still, Aramco continues to believe that oil and gas will be needed for decades to come and hasn’t given up on its goal to pump the world’s last barrel of oil.

The debates on the energy transition should be on how to cut emissions, not on reducing oil and gas production, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser has said.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com