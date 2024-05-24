Pierre Andurand Sees Copper Hitting a Record-High $40,000 in Four Years

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.45 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.86 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.01 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 -0.080 -3.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 +0.014 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 +0.014 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 906 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 359 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Two of Europe’s Biggest Banks to Stop Underwriting Oil and Gas Bonds

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound as Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound as Demand Concerns Mount

Oil prices are under pressure…

National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment

National Grid Turns to Shareholders for £7 Billion Energy Transition Investment

The National Grid is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pierre Andurand Sees Copper Hitting a Record-High $40,000 in Four Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2024, 7:15 AM CDT

Copper prices are set to quadruple in the next four years or so to hit $40,000 per ton as electrification and renewable energy rollout accelerates, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.   

The world will see demand for copper double due to the energy transition, military usage, and soaring numbers of data centers that support AI technologies, according to the hedge fund manager who is a top energy derivatives trader.

“I think we could end up to $40,000 per tonne over the next four years or so,” Andurand told FT.

“I’m not saying it will stay there then; eventually we will get a supply response, but that supply response will take more than five years.”

Andurand’s call comes in the week in which copper prices hit a record-high after breaking above $11,000 per ton on Monday. 

The move higher early this week lacked a specific trigger, and analysts say that the record-high prices right now are not justified by fundamentals in the short term.

“Speculators have been piling into copper on the bullish narrative around tightening supply. However, recent price action is detached from short-term fundamentals, which are less supportive,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note on Tuesday.

“Demand indicators from China are still poor.”

“While it is difficult to call a top in the current market, we do not believe the recent move is sustainable. We only need to look at the recent price action in cocoa and coffee to see how quickly this trend can reverse as speculators head for the exit,” they added.

Copper prices slumped on Wednesday and Thursday as profit-taking followed the rally to record highs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the long-term outlook remains very supportive the depth of the correction will depend on the level of long liquidation pressure from hedge funds,” Saxo Bank said on Thursday.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Industry Helps Trump’s Texas Fundraising Efforts

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Eyes Minority Stake in Repsol’s Renewables Business

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com