All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 4 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 45 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 5 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 16 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 17 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 22 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 21 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 15 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Russia Can’t Raise Oil Supply To Asia To Offset Iranian Loss

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Further

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Further

Extraordinarily high temperatures last summer…

Does OPEC Have Enough Spare Capacity?

Does OPEC Have Enough Spare Capacity?

OPEC production and U.S. sanctions…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Saudi Arabia To Boost Budget Spending Further Next Year

By Irina Slav - Oct 01, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Saudi Riyal

Saudi Arabia plans to boost government spending by 7 percent next year to US$295 billion (1.1 trillion riyals), a preliminary 2019 budget quoted by S&P Global Platts has shown. This amount breaks the previous record in spending, set this year with a budget of US$261 billion, the highest in Saudi history.

Revenue, on the other hand, would come in at US$261 billion, of which 70 percent from oil thanks to higher oil prices. The percentage of oil revenues in the total mix should be alarmingly high: the Kingdom was planning to reduce this to less than 50 percent of its total state revenue but, as some skeptics have already warned, high oil prices are a temptation difficult to resist.

This leaves a deficit of approximately US$34 billion. The cumulative deficit from 2014 to 2017 came in at more than US$260 billion, but recovering prices have been instrumental in its quick reduction and now the Kingdom hopes to balance its budget by 2023.

According to a senior financial ministry official, the deficit reduction will be the result of a continued reform drive including job creation and the redirection of state funds. However, public spending is rising for now, along with oil prices: in the first half of 2018, public spending went up by 34 percent as state revenues jumped 67 percent on the back of oil prices.

Related: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister told CNBC that oil prices will not have any impact on the pace of reforms the Kingdom has undertaken, even though he acknowledged the price improvement over the last two years has helped the Kingdom reduce its deficit by as much as 40 percent.

"Higher oil prices will only help reduce the deficit and build reserves, we will continue our reform,” he said. “I assure you that there is a lot of excitement about reform and when you see results you get more energy to do more because you can see that it's working and helping the economy.”

Just this week, however, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing government officials, that one of the biggest projects in the reform program, the US$200-billion biggest solar farm in the world, has been put on hold.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

