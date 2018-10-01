China’s Local Governments At Odds With Beijing Over Coal Plants

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 75.50 +2.25 +3.07%
Brent Crude 11 mins 84.96 +2.23 +2.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.113 +0.105 +3.49%
Mars US 3 days 77.65 +1.13 +1.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
Urals 4 days 79.85 +1.62 +2.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.23 +1.19 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.113 +0.105 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 78.87 -2.25 -2.77%
Murban 4 days 81.35 -2.65 -3.15%
Iran Heavy 4 days 76.98 -0.11 -0.14%
Basra Light 4 days 81.16 -0.94 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 4 days 81.29 -1.01 -1.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Girassol 4 days 82.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.94 -0.13 -0.33%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +1.13 +3.81%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.25 +1.13 +1.76%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.40 +1.13 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.75 +1.13 +2.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +1.13 +2.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +1.13 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.25 +1.13 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.75 +1.13 +2.11%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.25 +1.13 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 +1.25 +1.82%
Giddings 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.57 +0.40 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 4 days 67.20 +1.13 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 4 days 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.70 +1.13 +1.65%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.51 +1.13 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 4 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 45 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 5 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 16 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 17 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 22 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 21 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 15 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Russia Can’t Raise Oil Supply To Asia To Offset Iranian Loss

Brent Oil Breaks Its Post-Crash High

Brent Oil Breaks Its Post-Crash High

Inaction from OPEC on the…

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk has agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Local Governments At Odds With Beijing Over Coal Plants

By Irina Slav - Oct 01, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Coal China

Despite a major push by Beijing to reduce the number of coal power plans across China, local authorities are doing their own thing—a wave of new coal-fired TPPs are coming on stream in China, as large as the total coal-fired plant count of the United States, a report from environmental initiative Coalswarm has revealed.

Coalswarm reports, after a survey using tracking technology, that there was installed capacity of 259 GW in construction right now across China, versus 266 GW in the United States in total. If all these new plants are completed, the organization warned, this would increase China’s existing coal power plant capacity by as much as 25 percent.

The surge of coal plant construction came on the back of regulatory devolution from Beijing to provincial authorities that took place in the early 2010s. That was followed by a jump in permits granted by the provincial governments, and Beijing’s interference in 2016 and 2017, which took the form of permit suspensions, apparently did not do a lot to prevent the power pant construction drive. According to Coalswarm, the suspensions merely delayed the completion of the new plants instead of canceling them.

Last year, the China Securities Journal reported, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, that the country’s total installed coal-fired power generation capacity was set to grow to 1,300 GW by the end of 2020, despite a target cap of 1,100 GW stipulated in China’s five-year plan for the period 2016-2020.

That’s a lot of capacity, and comes despite generous investments in renewable energy that has placed China at the top of global renewable energy spenders. It also comes in the form of overcapacity: last year coal-fired power plant operators complained about falling profit margins due to too much capacity, which depressed utilization rates. Whether the central government can do anything meaningful to reverse these developments remains to be seen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Aims At 60,000 Bpd Production At Newly Restarted Oil Field

Next Post

Saudi Arabia To Boost Budget Spending Further Next Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com