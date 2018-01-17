Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.00 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.35 +0.20 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.232 +0.103 +3.29%
Mars US 18 hours 64.23 -0.57 -0.88%
Opec Basket 1 day 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 1 day 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 1 day 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 1 day 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 1 day 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.232 +0.103 +3.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.83 +0.05 +0.07%
Murban 1 day 69.83 +0.10 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 1 day 66.40 -0.62 -0.93%
Basra Light 1 day 64.83 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 1 day 69.89 -0.58 -0.82%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Girassol 1 day 69.20 -0.59 -0.85%
Opec Basket 1 day 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.15 +0.12 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.25 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 1 day 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 1 day 58.18 -0.57 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.13 -0.57 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.13 -0.57 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.68 -0.57 -0.93%
Kansas Common 1 day 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 1 day 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 8 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 13 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 17 hours China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 20 hours Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 23 hours India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 1 day ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 6 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 7 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 7 days Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 8 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 8 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles

Breaking News:

Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks

A Rare High-Profile Utility Takeover

A Rare High-Profile Utility Takeover

Dominion Energy, Virginia’s largest utility…

Ahead Of The Pack: What Sets Energy Innovators Apart?

Ahead Of The Pack: What Sets Energy Innovators Apart?

As companies race to meet…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators

By Irina Slav - Jan 17, 2018, 9:30 AM CST oil storage

Saudi Arabia has excluded Swiss UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays from the select group of investment banks invited to pitch for the role of coordinators in the initial public offering of Aramco, five sources told Reuters.

Riyadh, the sources explained, is distrustful of lenders that have not extended loans to it in the last few years, as local corporate culture requires, which is why BofA and UBS have been excluded. As for the reasons for Barclays’ exclusion, the sources were not clear.

Yet not all is lost for the three lenders; they could still get more minor roles in the listing as junior advisers or bookrunners. Thomson Reuters data reveals that BofA has not lent any money to Aramco since 2010 based on the lack of reports about loan fees, which for the period between 2002 and 2010 totaled just US$180,000. UBS has no records of any loan fees from Aramco over the 15-year period that Thomson Reuters reviewed.

Those that made the cut, meanwhile, include Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. If they are approved, they will join Citigroup, JPMorgan, and HSBC. JPMorgan is the leader among Aramco lenders, with US$9.5 million from loan fees from the Saudi company since 2002. Citi and HSBC were third and sixth, respectively. Deutsche is in the top 20 lenders to the company and Goldman ranks 34.

Related: Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Aramco was seeking to obtain up to US$6 billion in cheaper loans before the share sale in a sign that it is trying to ensure that its highly anticipated IPO will take place this year, taking advantage of banks that are willing to boost ties with the Saudi oil giant and position themselves for roles in the IPO.

According to two sources, Aramco could raise at least US$5 billion, backed by export credit agencies, in transactions on which Citigroup, Standard Chartered, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are advising. Aramco wants to obtain loans on which it would later pay lower interests because it still is a wholly state-owned firm that can benefit from cheaper loans for sovereign borrowers

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up

Next Post

Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com