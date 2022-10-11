JP Morgan’s CEO Urges U.S. Oil And Gas Drillers To Raise Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.09 -1.04 -1.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.18 -1.01 -1.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.02 -0.49 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.502 +0.067 +1.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.026 -1.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.026 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 13 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 13 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader

Breaking News:

JP Morgan’s CEO Urges U.S. Oil And Gas Drillers To Raise Production

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

The leader of the non-OPEC…

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Were Traders Too Quick To Dump Oil?

Warnings of a worldwide recession…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

JP Morgan’s CEO Urges U.S. Oil And Gas Drillers To Raise Production

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2022, 12:55 AM CDT

Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan, called on the U.S. oil industry to boost crude production to make up for OPEC+ cuts that could cause a severe shortage in the global oil market.

“In my view, America should have been pumping more oil and gas and it should have been supported,” Dimon told CNBC, adding “America needs to play a real leadership role. America is the swing producer, not Saudi Arabia. We should have gotten that right starting in March.”

Dimon also noted that the oil and gas supply problem is a long-term one and it is interfering with global energy security and even the energy transition by extending dependence on coal.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration reported that the number of drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. shale patch in August had fallen to the lowest level since records began in 2013.

This is seen as a good signal because it means that drillers are not leaving a lot of wells uncompleted but are completing them and beginning production. The total of completed wells for August stood at 969 in August, up from a low of 253 in June 2020.

Despite these encouraging signs suggesting production growth, the industry itself remains guarded. The latest Dallas Fed survey, for instance, revealed that many executives in oil and gas are bracing up for a recession, contributing to their problems with cost inflation and supply chain challenges.

The Dallas Fed’s oil and gas industry index fell to 33.1 points from 66.1 points from the second to the third quarter of the year, and its uncertainty index soared threefold to 35.7, Reuters reported last month.

"Our outlook remains positive, but is becoming more uncertain given continued monetary and fiscal tightening coupled with persistent inflationary pressure," one of the respondents in the Dallas Fed survey said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia

Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com