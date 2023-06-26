Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.20 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.98 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.754 +0.025 +0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.005 -0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.06 -0.35 -0.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.005 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.10 -3.55 -4.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.70 -3.10 -3.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 72.82 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 573 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.90 -0.58 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.77 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 47.91 -0.35 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.31 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 69.56 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.71 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.71 -0.35 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 73.66 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.01 -0.35 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 32 mins "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Can The U.S. Wean Itself Off Russian Uranium?

Can The U.S. Wean Itself Off Russian Uranium?

Russian uranium was one of…

A Look At South America's Top 5 Economies And Their Oil Potential

A Look At South America's Top 5 Economies And Their Oil Potential

This article provides an in-depth…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 26, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia could be looking to slash crude oil shipments to the United States from next month to effect a tightening of the world’s most transparent oil market.

As the Kingdom prepares to cut unilaterally 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from its crude oil production in July, its crude shipments to the west could be much more affected than exports to its primary market, Asia, which lacks transparent oil inventory reporting like the U.S. does, Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas argues.

On several occasions in recent years, Saudi Arabia has significantly lowered crude shipments to the United States in attempts to tighten the U.S. market, which reports oil and products data on a weekly basis, unlike China and India, which rarely – if at all – report commercial or strategic oil stockpiles.

Early this month, the OPEC+ producers decided to keep the current cuts until the end of 2024, but OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, said it would voluntarily reduce its production by 1 million bpd in July, to around 9 million bpd. The cut could be extended beyond July, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.  

The production level in July would be Saudi Arabia’s lowest since 2011, excluding the initial cuts after the Covid outbreak in 2020 and the lowered production after the attack on Aramco’s facilities in September 2019.

Even after the production cut Saudi Arabia announced for July 2023, Aramco, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, reportedly assured at least five North Asian refiners they would get the full crude volumes they had asked for in July.

Prioritizing supply to its prized Asian markets, Aramco could lower shipments to the U.S., to force a tightening of the market that would be evident in inventory reports. Moreover, Aramco controls the largest refinery by capacity in the U.S., Motiva, and could influence supply to the 630,000-bpd facility in Port Arthur, too, Bloomberg’s Blas notes.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas And Wheat Prices Jump On Russia Turmoil

Next Post

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil
Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com