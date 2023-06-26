Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.22 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.765 +0.036 +1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.06 -0.35 -0.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.513 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.10 -3.55 -4.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.70 -3.10 -3.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 72.82 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 573 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.90 -0.58 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.77 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 47.91 -0.35 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 71.31 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 69.56 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 66.71 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.71 -0.35 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 73.66 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.01 -0.35 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 17 mins "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Ukraine Looks To Raise $40 Billion To Launch A Green Steel Industry

Ukraine Looks To Raise $40 Billion To Launch A Green Steel Industry

Ukraine is looking to raise…

China Expands Influence In Latin America Through Belt And Road Initiative

China Expands Influence In Latin America Through Belt And Road Initiative

China's decade-old Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

By Alex Kimani - Jun 26, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT

A massive fight among hundreds of migrant workers from Central Asian states broke out over the weekend at Gazprom’s Kovykta gas field, where thousands of workers are under pressure to build new infrastructure to meet the terms of a natural gas supply contract to China, according to social media platforms

As of Monday, indications from Russian social media were that nine workers had so far been hospitalized after the initial fighting broke out on June 23 and then spread throughout the natural gas development complex in Eastern Siberia. 

Thousands of shift workers from the poorer states are building infrastructure at the Kovykta field, which was inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December last year, with Gazprom looking to rapidly ramp-up gas output to meet its commitments to China.

Gazprom is under contract to supply China with 38 billion cubic meters per year after 2025, with all that gas to come from Kovykta and Chayanda located 800 kilometers apart and linked to China by the Sila Sibiri 1 pipeline. Gazprom started producing gas from the Kovykta gas condensate field–one of the largest undeveloped natural gas fields in Eastern Russia with estimated reserves of 2 trillion cubic meters of natural gas–only last year

Of Russia’s oil and gas giants, Gazprom has been feeling the bite of Western sanctions most keenly, based on its full-year profit reporting. 

Last month, Gazprom posted a huge drop in its FY 2022 profits as sanctions from Russia’s western customers took a toll. The company’s profits for the year clocked in at 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.4 billion), 41% lower than in 2021 with the company citing a windfall tax imposed by Moscow last year as the reason for the decline. The state controlled company has decided not to pay dividends for the entire year 2022, having previously paid an interim dividend of 1,208 billion rubles ($15 billion) last autumn for the results recorded in the first half of 2022. Gazprom’s Deputy General Director Famil Sadygov has tried to put a positive spin on the bad situation:

We did not wait for the results for the whole year, but offered the shareholders the opportunity to receive, in advance, a significant amount. Due to this fact, the received dividends have a real value higher than the amount paid at the end of the previous exercise,” he told shareholders.

The weak results have sunk Gazprom’s shares further, bringing 12-month losses to nearly 45%. In contrast, shares of its Russian oil and gas peers have fared better, with Rosneft shares up 25.7% while Novatek has gained 30.9%.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil
Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com