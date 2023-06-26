Natural Gas And Wheat Prices Jump On Russia Turmoil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.49 +0.33 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.28 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.752 +0.023 +0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.533 +0.016 +0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 69.06 -0.35 -0.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.533 +0.016 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.10 -3.55 -4.63%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.70 -3.10 -3.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 72.82 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 573 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.90 -0.58 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.49 -0.33 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.77 -0.81 -1.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 47.91 -0.35 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.31 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.56 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 66.71 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 63.41 -0.35 -0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.71 -0.35 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 73.66 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 63.01 -0.35 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 17 hours "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Natural Gas And Wheat Prices Jump On Russia Turmoil

Hawkish Fed Spooks Precious Metal Traders

Hawkish Fed Spooks Precious Metal Traders

Precious metals have shown a…

Oil Falls Despite Moderate Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Falls Despite Moderate Draw In Crude Inventories

WTI crude futures fell on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas And Wheat Prices Jump On Russia Turmoil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 26, 2023, 7:30 AM CDT

European natural gas prices and the wheat futures in Chicago rose on Monday, following a chaotic weekend in Russia where the Wagner mercenary group staged a short-lived revolt and a march on Moscow that never reached the Russian capital.

Early on Monday, Chicago wheat futures gained 2.5%, while European natural gas prices jumped by more than 5%. Oil markets, however, were calmer and prices were only slightly inching higher on Monday morning ET.

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, have risen in recent weeks, due to maintenance on Norway’s gas processing plants. The chaos in Russia added volatility to the market on Monday and as of 11:16 GMT, the July contract traded at $37.51 (34.40 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh), up by 5% on the day. The price of Europe’s benchmark gas is now much higher than the 25 euros/MWh from three weeks ago.

Oil prices, on the other hand, paired earlier stronger gains and were up by around 0.5% as of 7:35 a.m. EDT.

Still, analysts believe that even if a major supply outage has been averted with the quick end to the Wagner mutiny, geopolitical risk premiums in the oil market, and other commodity markets, will rise.

“While the immediate supply risks have disappeared, the market will likely have to start pricing in a larger risk premium for oil given the growing instability in Russia,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Monday.  

“How much of a risk premium will really depend on how the aftermath of the failed insurrection is dealt with.”

“Collectively the world would have breathed a sigh of relief at least on the oil market side that the disruption in the Russian state did not go through the worst that people feared,” Alok Sinha, Standard Chartered global head of oil & gas and chemicals, told CNBC on Monday.

Gold should be an asset class to watch in the coming days, according to Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst OANDA.

“Gold, a traditional safe haven asset that tends to benefit in light of major geopolitical risks upheaval in the past has exhibited some interesting price actions movement from a technical analysis perspective,” Wong said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Analysts Question Putin’s Grip On Power After Wagner Mutiny

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil
Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

Dad’s Mad: Saudis Frustrated With Lack Of OPEC Compliance

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com