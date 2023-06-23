U.S. Oil Drilling Slow Down Continues

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.85 -0.66 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.52 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.93 -1.51 -2.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.528 -0.022 -0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.528 -0.022 -0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Copper Needs to Be Classified as Critical Metal

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil Prices Fall As Fears Of A Global Economic Slowdown Grow

Oil prices continued to fall…

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Germany’s state-controlled firm, Securing Energy…

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Oil Prices Dip As Further Interest Rate Hikes Loom

Fears of yet another interest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drilling Slow Down Continues

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 23, 2023, 12:24 PM CDT

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 5 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday, falling by more than 70 rigs over the last two months.

The total rig count fell to 682 this week—71 rigs below this time last year. The current count is 393 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs declined by 6 this week to 546, while the number of gas rigs stayed the same, at 130. Gas rigs are now 27 below where they were a year ago, while oil rigs are 48 below. Miscellaneous rigs rose by 1 to 6.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 1—and are now 8 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford stayed the same, and was down 12 rigs from this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells (which is cheaper than drilling new wells), rose for a second week in a row--by 2 in the week ending June 16, to 268. The frac spread count is 16 behind where it was this time last year.

Adding to the trend of decreasing drilling activity, crude oil production levels in the United States fell to 12.2 million bpd in the week ending June 16, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates, returning to January levels. U.S. production levels are now up 200,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 1:08 p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading down $0.71 (-1.02%) on the day at $68.80.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $0.68 (-0.92%) at $73.46 per barrel on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sky-High Energy Prices Propel German Corporate Flight
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test

Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com