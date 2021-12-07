SPR Tender Attracts Two Foreign Bidders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.94 +2.45 +3.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.43 +2.35 +3.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.723 +0.066 +1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.228 +0.057 +2.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 +0.060 +2.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.103 +0.060 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 15 mins Delta variant in European Union
  • 23 mins President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stockpiles In September Lowest Since At Least 2001

Russia Hasn’t Raised Gas Supply To Europe Despite Putin’s Promise

Russia Hasn’t Raised Gas Supply To Europe Despite Putin’s Promise

Russia has not materially increased…

Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

Drilling Is Picking Up In The U.S. Shale Patch

U.S. shale drillers have significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

SPR Tender Attracts Two Foreign Bidders

By Irina Slav - Dec 07, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

The tender of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve of the United States has attracted at least two foreign refiners as bidders, Bloomberg has reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge on the matter.

The White House announced plans to release up to 50 million barrels of crude from the SPR in mid-November in its latest attempt to lower gasoline prices that were running at uncomfortably high levels. Although it initially prompted a price rally in oil, the announcement, which coincided with the news of the new coronavirus strain, did push prices lower, even though administration officials suggested they might delay the sale.

"I think each country will make decisions based on what's useful and good for their consumers and based on where the price is," Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said last week, referring to similar adjustment decisions that U.S. allies taking part in the coordinated release of strategic oil reserves might choose to make amid lower prices.

The first part of the SPR release is for 32 million barrels of crude, which will be released on an exchange basis, meaning they would need to be returned to the strategic reserve in a few months. The rest of the 50 million barrels will, in fact, be an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized, the White House explained in November.

At the time the announcement was made, some energy experts warned that the move might have the opposite of the desired effect by prompting a response from OPEC+. This has not happened yet, but some other concerns have had to do with the actual buyer appetite in the SPR oil. According to experts, this is sour crude that refiners don't particularly like because its processing is more complex and costlier. Also, Bloomberg noted in its report, U.S. refiners every year face a year-end tax on their stocks, meaning they might be less willing to build these stocks right now.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Oil Minister Called Oil At $75

Next Post

Russia Considers Allowing Rosneft To Export Gas To Europe

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com