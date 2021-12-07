Iraq Oil Minister Called Oil At $75

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.00 +2.51 +3.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.44 +2.36 +3.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.688 +0.031 +0.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.224 +0.053 +2.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 mins President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stockpiles In September Lowest Since At Least 2001

Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

Florida Startup Offers Solution To Decades-Old Pipeline Puzzle

Florida-based company Trans Caspian Resources…

Natural Gas Markets To See Very Volatile 2022

Natural Gas Markets To See Very Volatile 2022

Global natural gas prices are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Oil Minister Called Oil At $75

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Iraq's oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar expects crude oil to recover to $75 per barrel, Reuters has reported, citing an interview of Abdul-Jabbar for Iraqi state TV.

Shortly after the comment, oil prices rose, and are trading at $75 for Brent and over $71 for West Texas Intermediate. This, after both benchmarks slumped by over $10 in one day following the news of a new coronavirus variant last week.

OPEC is trying to "control the energy market, in a positive way," the top Baghdad official said, adding that the current price level of oil was not high enough for producers.

Oil, meanwhile, has recouped a lot of the losses suffered last week, rising more than 4 percent today in Asian trade as reports multiplied from medical experts that the Omicron variant may not be as scary as Delta, with symptoms tending to be mild.

"It does not look like there's a great degree of severity," Washington's Dr. Anthony Fauci said after South African researchers confirmed their patients with Omicron are having symptoms mild enough to not require hospitalization.

Of course, experts are making a point of warning it is still early days—and things can change—but the market seems to have calmed down for the time being, no longer expecting a wave of new lockdowns that could destroy oil demand again.

An additional factor that contributed to the return of bullishness among oil traders was the breakdown in Iran nuclear talks in Vienna after Tehran stunned Western European negotiators with a whole new set of demands that would require the complete redoing of a draft agreement negotiated by the previous Iranian government.

"While negotiations could still find success when they recommence later this week, markets may need to consider a more prolonged delay to Iranian oil exports," said a Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst as quoted by Reuters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Next Post

SPR Tender Attracts Two Foreign Bidders

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com