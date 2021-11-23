Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 24 mins NordStream2
  • 8 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 4 days Peak oil - demand vs production

Kazakh-Chinese Nuclear Fuel Plant Kicks Off Operations

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

After a nine-week winning streak,…

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil prices ignored a bullish…

Biden Threatens OPEC+ With Undisclosed Tools

Biden Threatens OPEC+ With Undisclosed "Tools"

President Biden replied this weekend…

Oil Prices Rally After U.S. Announces Strategic Reserve Release

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 23, 2021, 8:42 AM CST
  • Oil prices erased losses and jumped on Tuesday morning following the SPR release announcement
  • Despite the seemingly big number, 50 million barrels, the U.S. release actually equals around two and a half days of American petroleum consumption
  • Other countries are said to go for much smaller releases
Oil prices erased losses and jumped on Tuesday morning following the announcement from the U.S. Administration that it would make available 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower said oil prices.  

As of 9:27 a.m. EST, WTI Crude prices were back above $77, having erased earlier losses and trading up by 1.30% at $77.75. Brent Crude prices returned to the $80 mark, and were approaching $81, as they had risen by 1.73% to $80.96.

The headline for the oil market on Tuesday morning was the announcement of US President Joe Biden that the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR in a bid to lower high gasoline prices in a coordinated effort with other major oil-consuming nations. The SPR release from the United States is being carried out in parallel with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Despite the seemingly big number, 50 million barrels, the U.S. release actually equals around two and a half days of American petroleum consumption, which was at 20.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the pre-pandemic 2019.

The other countries are going for much smaller releases, and the message seems to be that major oil consumers are coordinating efforts to try to lower high prices, while OPEC+ sticks to its guns over its oil production plan.  

The oil market, however, has largely priced in SPR releases, as last week’s slide in prices showed. Analysts also point out that one-off sales from strategic reserves cannot do much to move oil prices significantly lower.   Related: Biden Announces 50 Million Barrels SPR Release To Lower Oil Prices

“We think Strategic Petroleum Reserves are not a sustainable source of supply and the effect of such market intervention would only be temporary,” Barclays’s analysts wrote in a note before the release, as carried by Reuters.

Last week, Goldman Sachs said that the market had already priced in a concerted release of crude from national reserves.

“There is a growing risk that OPEC+ responds to an SPR release by pausing planned supply increases,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday before the U.S. announcement of the SPR release.

“The prospect of retaliation from OPEC+ does leave the potential for further volatility in oil markets,” ING said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova For Oilprice.com

  • George Doolittle on November 23 2021 said:
    *GREAT NEWS FOR THE US TAXPAYER!*

    Release the whole reserve at this price going into Winter as the Holidays begin is my view. Start getting serious about pipelines and "energy logistics" ... shouldn't the Tesla Semi be delivering fuel instead of potato chips at the moment?

    Anyhow great news for US energy producers as well...and in fact well run Farming Operations which are sitting on massive corn and soy meal stocks at the moment.

    Plus great news for Canada which could use that at the moment given when whole "British Columbia disaster."

    What the price does is a secondary matter but is of interest as a psychological construct meaning it would appear the *fear* of an SPR release was far more powerful than the actual event...so good lesson learned for those ahem "coordinating said response" ahem as obviously US market participants have been expecting such a thing all Year.

    "The greater power apparently was we're going to have to try this at a later date as we know we screwed up in Afghanistan 2021 and everyone had to pay for that everywhere."

    Good lessons learned for all policy makers imo absolutely and no doubt here.

    Winner: *OIL TRADERS* yet again.

