SEC Goes After Musk For Twitter Deal Violation

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.43 -0.05 -0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.35 +0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 19 hours 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
Urals 2 days 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.05 -2.17 -3.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.89 -0.34 -0.51%
Murban 2 days 67.97 -0.32 -0.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.36 -2.20 -3.63%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 -2.18 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.61 -2.17 -3.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Girassol 2 days 65.57 -2.41 -3.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.37 +0.85 +2.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 42.73 -2.18 -4.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.23 -1.78 -3.30%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.13 -1.78 -3.13%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.98 -2.28 -4.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 51.73 -1.78 -3.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 53.13 -1.13 -2.08%
Central Alberta 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 6 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.58 -1.78 -2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 17 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 9 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 10 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 5 hours End Of Colonization? World Court: Britain Must Return Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius
  • 5 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 15 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 14 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 6 hours No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It
  • 11 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 16 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 1 day Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 22 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 16 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.

Breaking News:

Japanese Refiners Rush to Buy Iranian Crude

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants

Fitch has awarded Abu Dhabi’s…

New Sanctions Threat Puts Russian Energy Sector On Edge

New Sanctions Threat Puts Russian Energy Sector On Edge

Growing tensions between Russia and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

SEC Goes After Musk For Twitter Deal Violation

By Irina Slav - Feb 26, 2019, 10:00 AM CST Musk Tesla

The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a judge to hold Elon Musk in contempt for violating a deal the regulator struck with the Tesla chief executive last year, which requires him to get the approval of the Tesla board of directors before tweeting anything that could “be material to investors,” Bloomberg reports.

The tweet that prompted the SEC move said that Tesla will manufacture half a million cars this year. The tweet, however, was quickly followed by another one, clarifying that “Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.”

The SEC’s approach to a judge sent Tesla shares down 5.4 percent in after-hours trading and could lead to trouble for Twitter fan Musk.

"Having your CEO in contempt of an SEC action is a pretty bad thing,” Bloomberg quoted the director of a corporate governance center at Delaware University as saying. “They settled with him and within a few months he’s back to doing similar things. It’s unbelievable."

Musk first drew the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission last summer when the Tesla CEO said on Twitter he was planning to take the company private and had already secured funding.

It was this phrase, “funding secured”, that alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission, which launched a probe into this claim, prompting Musk to come forward with the revelation that he had for years been in talks with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to take the company private.

Yet the tweet and the following explanation caused changes in the Tesla stock price within two days, which allegedly affected shareholders who bought Tesla stock in the period.

Now, Musk is facing a range of possible penalties, the harshest of which would be his removal from the chief executive seat and barring him from running another public company for a set period of time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Oil Sanctions Slash Brent Crude Premium

Next Post

Exxon’s Likely Cyprus Gas Find Could Reignite Tension In East Mediterranean

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com