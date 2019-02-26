Venezuela Oil Sanctions Slash Brent Crude Premium

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.43 -0.05 -0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.35 +0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 19 hours 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
Urals 2 days 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.05 -2.17 -3.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.89 -0.34 -0.51%
Murban 2 days 67.97 -0.32 -0.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.36 -2.20 -3.63%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 -2.18 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.61 -2.17 -3.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Girassol 2 days 65.57 -2.41 -3.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.37 +0.85 +2.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 42.73 -2.18 -4.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.23 -1.78 -3.30%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.13 -1.78 -3.13%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.98 -2.28 -4.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 51.73 -1.78 -3.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 53.13 -1.13 -2.08%
Central Alberta 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 6 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.58 -1.78 -2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 17 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 9 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 10 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 5 hours End Of Colonization? World Court: Britain Must Return Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius
  • 5 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 15 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 14 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 6 hours No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It
  • 11 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 16 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 1 day Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 22 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 16 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.

Breaking News:

Japanese Refiners Rush to Buy Iranian Crude

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

Expect A Correction As Oil Reaches ‘Profit Targets’

International oil benchmarks are inching…

Iran To Start Navy Drills In The World’s Key Oil Chokepoint

Iran To Start Navy Drills In The World’s Key Oil Chokepoint

With U.S. sanctions on Iran’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Oil Sanctions Slash Brent Crude Premium

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 26, 2019, 9:00 AM CST oil tanker

The U.S. sanctions on Venezuela from late last month cut off more heavy and sour crude oil supply to the global market, leading to the lowest premium of quality light sweet Brent over heavier and sour crude grades because of limited heavy oil supply worldwide.

At times when supply of various crude grades is not distorted, Brent usually trades at a premium of $3-$4 a barrel over Dubai, but since January, the premium of Brent over Dubai has been consistently below $1 a barrel, Eesha Muneeb, pricing specialist for the Dubai crude oil benchmark at S&P Global Platts, writes.

To top off the sanctions on Iran and the OPEC cuts, the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela at the end of January further tightened the heavy crude market, and traders expect the market to tighten even more in the coming months.

Despite initial expectations that the Venezuelan oil that would have gone to the U.S. could easily make way to Asia, the nature of the U.S. sanctions have effectively turned the U.S. import ban into financial sanctions applicable globally, a Singapore-based crude trader told Platts’ Muneeb.

In the middle of February, the April Brent premium to Dubai Exchange Futures for Swaps (EFS)—generally seen as the spot market sentiment of Brent-linked and Dubai-linked crude grades—fell to the lowest on record, since S&P Global Platts started publishing data about the spread in August 2011.

Related: Why Oil Tanker Rates Just Doubled

The sanctions on Venezuela and on Iran, as well as OPEC’s cuts, have led to a huge imbalance between light sweet grades and heavy sour grades, especially in Europe, as Middle Eastern and other oil producers are targeting to keep their sales on the Asian market.

Due to tighter supply of medium and heavy sour crude oil, Middle Eastern benchmarks for sour crude grades traded higher than Brent Crude prices at the beginning of February in a rarely seen development in global oil prices.

In Europe, some sour crude grades, such as Russia’s Urals, have started to trade at premiums to sweeter crudes because of the limited sour and heavy crude availability, according to S&P Global Platts data.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

A German City’s 100% Renewable Target Faces Resistance In Norway

Next Post

SEC Goes After Musk For Twitter Deal Violation

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com