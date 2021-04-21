Rystad Energy Sees Oil Demand Peaking In 2026

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.18 -1.49 -2.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.16 -1.41 -2.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.691 -0.036 -1.32%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.848 -0.032 -1.70%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 1.972 -0.045 -2.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 62.92 -0.51 -0.80%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.972 -0.045 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.63 +0.96 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.29 +0.82 +1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.17 -1.63 -2.64%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.18 -0.60 -0.90%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.26 -1.23 -1.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.41 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.88 -0.78 -1.51%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.17 -0.76 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.07 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.12 -0.76 -1.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.27 -0.76 -1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.39 -0.94 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 -1.00 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.78 -0.94 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 4 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Fukushima
  • 3 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 day Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?

Breaking News:

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

Lithium Prices Could Triple As EV Production Soars

The electric vehicle production boom…

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

A team of geologists may…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Rystad Energy Sees Oil Demand Peaking In 2026

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and electrification in other oil-consuming sectors is set to bring peak oil demand as early as 2026 at 101.6 million barrels per day (bpd), which would be just around 1 million bpd above the 2019 levels, according to Rystad Energy’s latest forecast.

At the end of last year, Rystad Energy had predicted that global oil demand would peak at 102 million bpd in 2028, noting back then that the push to low-carbon energy and the pandemic would speed up the peak oil demand timeline to 2028 from 2030 previously expected.

In its updated base-case scenario issued on Wednesday, the energy research firm is now further cutting to 2026 the expected timeline in which global oil demand would continue to grow.  

EVs will be the key driver of oil demand being replaced, but in coming decades, oil could be substituted or recycled across other industries, including electrification of truck fleets, recycling of plastics, and accelerated technologies in alternative maritime fuels, according to Rystad Energy.

“Through 2025, oil demand is still affected by Covid-19 impacts and EVs are still slow to take off, then from 2025-2035, structural declines and substitution impacts -especially in trucks - take hold, and then finally, towards 2050, the recycling of plastics and accelerated technologies in maritime will be the final transition leg bringing oil demand further down towards 51 million bpd in 2050 in our Mean Case,” said Sofia Guidi Di Sante, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

Road transport, which accounts for 48 percent of global oil demand, will be the ultimate driver, with EVs expected to account for 23 percent of global passenger car sales by 2025, up from 6 percent now, and then accelerate towards 96 percent penetration by 2050, the research company said.

Despite its bullish stance on the short-term future of global oil demand, Goldman Sachs also expects an “anemic” demand for oil from the transport sector after 2025, with transportation fuel demand peaking in 2026.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Dips As COVID Wave Sweeps India, Japan

Next Post

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com