Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.19 -1.48 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.17 -1.40 -2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.693 -0.034 -1.25%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.848 -0.032 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.973 -0.044 -2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 62.92 -0.51 -0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.973 -0.044 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.63 +0.96 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.29 +0.82 +1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.17 -1.63 -2.64%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.18 -0.60 -0.90%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.26 -1.23 -1.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.09 -1.08 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.41 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 +0.26 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.88 -0.78 -1.51%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.17 -0.76 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 63.07 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 58.12 -0.76 -1.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.27 -0.76 -1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 61.67 -0.76 -1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.42 -0.76 -1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.66 -0.77 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.39 -0.94 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.34 -0.94 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 -1.00 -1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.78 -0.94 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 4 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 hours Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Fukushima
  • 3 days CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 1 day Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 4 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?

Breaking News:

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Why Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Isn’t A Major Threat

Why Iran’s Return To Oil Markets Isn’t A Major Threat

Iran’s potential reentry to oil…

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2021 Will Be Another Disastrous Year For Colombia’s Oil Industry

2020 has been a disastrous…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT

The energy industry in Houston is in the midst of a “seismic shift” with much of the discussion and funding now focused on clean energy instead of on oil and gas as it was typical until a year ago, according to John Arnold, who has earned a fortune from trading and was the former head of natural gas derivatives trading at Enron.

“There’s been seismic shift in the Houston energy industry of late,” Arnold wrote in a Twitter thread this week.

While most of the talk in Houston’s energy scene last year was about oil and gas and a denouncement of renewables, now the tables have turned, he said.

“Three-quarters of discussions now are about wind, solar, batteries, transmission, lithium, cleantech, etc. Even those who are not ideological believers are taking the cues from the financial markets, which have no interest in oil production growth anymore,” wrote Arnold, once dubbed “king of natural gas” by his former colleagues at Enron, and now co-chair of Arnold Ventures.

The legendary trader notes that financial markets are rewarding industries with high growth potential, such as clean energy, at the expense of the oil and gas sector. Moreover, capital for fossil fuels has dried up, Arnold says.

“Every energy PE firm in town is raising $ for clean energy (good luck pitching an oil fund to a university endowment now,” he wrote.

“The shift has made me more optimistic about future of Houston and speed of decarbonization. The latter requires enormous scale and financial resources that large companies possess. The fossil fuel industry has that expertise and is now focusing on a low carbon future,” Arnold added. 

In a sign that venture capitalists believe that clean energy is the future of Houston, venture capital fund manager Energy Transition Ventures said earlier this month that it had launched the first venture fund in Texas that would exclusively invest in energy transition technologies.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rystad Energy Sees Oil Demand Peaking In 2026

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com