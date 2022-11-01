Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Energy Armageddon
  Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  Wind droughts
  Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge
  "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  "Europe's Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia's October Oil Production Millions Of Bpd Below Quota: Novak

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

China’s Covid Strategy Is Keeping Oil Prices In Check

While oil prices recorded their…

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The midterm elections will have…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Russia’s October Oil Production Millions Of Bpd Below Quota: Novak

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 01, 2022, 12:40 PM CDT

Russia’s oil production, excluding condensate, for October came in well below its production quota for the month, at just 9.9 million bpd, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

Russia’s October production is 2 million bpd below its quota of 11 million bpd allowed under its quota assigned under the OPEC+ agreement, but mostly in line with Novak’s estimates made last month.

For November, Russia’s oil production quota will drop from 11 million bpd to 10.5 million bpd. Russia’s oil production is set for even further declines into next year, as G7 and EU sanctions go into effect.

Analysts feel, however, that the G7 and EU sanctions on Russia’s oil exports won’t have the desired effect on Russian oil flows, according to a Reuters poll released on Tuesday. This is because Russia is expected to be mostly successful in finding alternate oil buyers by sending more of its oil to the east in the Asian markets.

As much as 2 million bpd of Russian oil could be taken off the global markets, according to the survey—or as little as zero barrels.

The Reuters survey polled 42 economists and analysts, many with startlingly different viewpoints. Vitol sees Russian oil flows being disrupted by 1 million bpd this winter, while analysts at the Bank of Nova Scotia see little to no change coming from the sanctions. The head of commodity research at German bank LBBW sees between 1.5 million bpd and 2 million bpd coming off the global markets as a result of the sanctions on Russian crude oil.

Bloomberg suggested earlier in the week that Russia has mostly failed to find new markets for its crude oil that the EU is set to stop purchasing when the sanctions kick in.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Russia And Iran To Sign Free Trade Agreement With The Eurasian Economic Union

