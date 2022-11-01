U.S. Company To Build First Nuclear Plant In Poland

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.27 +1.74 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.54 +1.73 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +1.64 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.857 -0.498 -7.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.067 +2.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.067 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 337 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russia’s October Oil Production 1.1 Million Bpd Below Quota: Novak

Kupperman Sees Further Upside For Oil, Uranium

Kupperman Sees Further Upside For Oil, Uranium

A macro update from Harris…

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

China Is Dominant In Booming Solar Market

The war in Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Company To Build First Nuclear Plant In Poland

By ZeroHedge - Nov 01, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

The construction of the nuclear plant will commence in 2026 on the Baltic Sea shore in northern Poland…

Poland has chosen the Westinghouse group from the U.S. to construct the country’s first nuclear plant, with a government resolution on the matter to be adopted on Nov. 2, announced Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.

Morawiecki said the project will be realized using the proven and safe technology offered by the U.S. Westinghouse Electric Company. He delivered the news following successful talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The markets had expected Poland to choose the U.S. technology but the two other offers from French and Korean companies were also taken into consideration by the government. However, Poland and the United States feature the strongest cooperation dialogue in the nuclear sector going back many years.

In January 2022, the Westinghouse Electric Company signed a memorandum of cooperation with ten Polish companies regarding the potential construction of six AP1000 reactors as part of the Polish Nuclear Energy Program. The company specializes in producing devices utilizing nuclear energy and their flagship projects are the AP1000 reactors that are used in countries such as China.

Poland’s decision to choose the U.S. firm does not mean that the other offers submitted by French EDF group and Korean KHNP are not at play, as two nuclear plants are to be constructed in Poland. According to unofficial information reported on Monday, KHNP will sign a letter of intent with Polish Energy Group and ZE PAK concerning the construction of nuclear units in P?tnów in central Poland on land owned by ZE PAK group. On Tuesday, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin will be visiting Shin-Kori nuclear plant in South Korea.

Related: Deep OPEC Output Cuts Upend Biden’s Attempt To Lower Oil Prices

The Polish nuclear program envisions the construction of six reactors, one every two years.

The construction of the first reactor is to begin in four years, and its launch is planned for 2033. It will be able to provide energy to 4 million households. The last reactor of the second power plant will start functioning in 2043.

If both investments are completed, Polish nuclear power could amount to between 8.8 and 11.8 gigawatts, with the government estimating the cost of their construction at around €39 billion (185 billion Polish zloty).

In December 2021, Polish Nuclear Plants (PEJ) reported that the seaside area of Lubiatowo-Kopalino was selected as the preferred location for the construction of the first nuclear plant in Poland. The second possible location is in nearby ?arnowiec, where a nuclear plant of the Soviet-era remains unfinished to this day.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Looming Rail Strike Could Become A Logistical Nightmare For Metals

Next Post

Iran Seizes Oil Tanker Reportedly Carrying Smuggled Fuel

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com