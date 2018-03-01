Ukraine, Russia In Fresh Gas Dispute As Gazprom Withholds Restart Of Supplies

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.17 +0.18 +0.30%
Brent Crude 49 mins 64.20 -0.53 -0.82%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.697 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 59.89 -0.80 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 18 hours 60.69 -2.51 -3.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.697 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.13 -1.75 -2.78%
Murban 18 hours 64.53 -1.80 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.29 -1.64 -2.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.21 -0.86 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.76 -1.63 -2.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Girassol 18 hours 64.11 -1.67 -2.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Giddings 18 hours 51.25 -0.50 -0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 54.94 -0.65 -1.17%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.44 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 3 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 6 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 1 day SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 23 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 13 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 1 day Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 7 mins Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 1 day U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 1 day DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 9 hours The World's Biggest Plane Designed To Offer Another Way Into Space
  • 8 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 13 hours Incredible Device That Generates Electricity Out of Thin Air
  • 1 day Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 6 hours Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030

Breaking News:

Ukraine, Russia In Fresh Gas Dispute As Gazprom Withholds Restart Of Supplies

Oil Prices Supported By Shrinking Inventories

Oil Prices Supported By Shrinking Inventories

Oil prices rose to their…

Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year

Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year

Analysts polled by Reuters expect…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine, Russia In Fresh Gas Dispute As Gazprom Withholds Restart Of Supplies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2018, 4:30 PM CST Natural gas pipeline

Just hours after an arbitration court ruled in favor of Naftogaz in a long-running payment dispute between the Ukrainian state company and Russia’s Gazprom, a fresh gas dispute flared up on Thursday after Naftogaz said that Gazprom had not stood by its commitment to resume gas supplies, forcing Ukraine to reduce gas usage amid Arctic temperatures as the ‘Beast from the East’ freezing weather front sweeps across Europe.

The new rift comes after years of bitter disputes between the gas companies of Russia and Ukraine, exacerbated by the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea.

“Naftogaz is surprised to learn of Gazprom’s decision not to supply gas to Ukraine in March. Naftogaz has already provided full prepayment for deliveries in line with an invoice received from Gazprom under the terms of the supply contract amended by the Stockholm Arbitral Tribunal,” the Ukrainian company said in a statement on Thursday. On Twitter, the company went further to say that “Restarting purchases from @GazpromEN after 825 days of standby proved tricky. Alarmingly unreliable conduct of the Russian supplier.”

Yesterday, the Stockholm arbitration court ruled in favor of Naftogaz in the payment dispute with Gazprom, ordering the Russian company to pay Naftogaz US$2.56 billion for failing to supply Ukraine with the agreed amount of natural gas over a period of several years and also for failing to pay the full transit fees for the gas it did pump in that direction.

Related: The Endless Opportunities For U.S. Oil Exports

Gazprom’s CEO Alexander Medvedev said the company had received payment from the Ukrainian company for gas to be pumped its way this month, but had returned it. The reason is that the two companies have yet to sign a supplement to their original contract reflecting the court’s ruling.

“Naftogaz will demand that Gazprom provides compensation for the damage caused by this violation,” the Ukrainian company said today.

To cope with the lack of Russian supplies in freezing temperatures, Naftogaz said that it would cut short-term consumption and buy additional supplies from Europe.

Gazprom, for its part, expressed today its disagreement with the Stockholm arbitration ruling and said that “Gazprom will defend its rights through all means available under applicable legislation.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Court Gives Preliminary Nod To $3B Petrobras Class Action Settlement

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com