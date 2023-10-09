Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.39 +3.60 +4.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.94 +3.36 +3.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 89.05 +2.93 +3.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.377 +0.039 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.053 +2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.053 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.30 -1.21 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 73.02 +0.48 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 78.37 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.27 +0.48 +0.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia is escalating the war…

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Copper's price has seen significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Resumes Diesel Exports By Sea After Easing The Ban

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 09, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Russian pipeline operator Transneft resumed this weekend diesel exports from sea ports after Moscow conditionally allowed late last week the seaborne exports of diesel.

“Based on applications from oil companies, confirmed by the energy ministry, and declarations for them from the customs service, shipments of petroleum products began on Saturday,” Transneft representative Igor Demin told the TASS news agency on Monday.

On Friday, Russia lifted the ban on most of its diesel exports, two weeks after announcing export restrictions on diesel and gasoline to curb soaring domestic prices.

The Russian government said in a statement on Friday that as part of additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable, it is lifting the ban on exports of diesel delivered to seaports by pipeline, provided that the diesel producer supplies at least 50% of the diesel to the domestic market.

The ban on gasoline exports stays, for now.

The ban on diesel and gasoline exports, enforced on September 21, affected Russia’s diesel exports which have been diverted away from the EU after the embargo kicked in in February. Russia is now shipping diesel to Turkey, the Middle East, North and West Africa, and Brazil in South America.

Analysts have said they don’t expect a prolonged ban on diesel shipments, because of Russia’s limited storage capacity which, once full, could force refiners to cut processing rates. 

On Monday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the easing of the diesel export ban was aimed at preventing storage capacity to overflow and crude processing rate cuts at domestic refiners. Only seaborne diesel exports are now allowed, and the ban on gasoline exports and on diesel exports by rail remains in place. The goal is to supply more fuel to the domestic market and prevent a spike in wholesale fuel prices, Novak added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com